AUSTELL — Pebblebrook’s defense helped the team to its best start since 2000 after defeating Riverdale 20-12 on Friday.
The victory pushed the Falcons record to 4-1, which is its best record through five games since the 2000 season when they went undefeated in the regular season.
“It’s big for the community and the school,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. Hopefully we can continue to win and build the program.”
Pebblebrook’s defense held Riverdale to 224 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers, and the second interception of the game provided the Falcons with their first points.
With 7:27 left in the second quarter Trennon Mitchell returned his interception 77-yards for a touchdown for a 6-0 lead.
“We knew we had to be tough and our guys stepped up to the challenge,” Hood said. “I expected it to be a physical football game and we definitely matched their intensity as far as being physical.”
In the second quarter, quarterback Craig Adams Jr. threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mario Jennings with 4 seconds left in the half and put the Falcons up 12-0. Adams finished the game with 113 yards of total offense.
Hood said that his offense struggled to get much of anything going.
“This was probably one of our poorest performances as far as offense but they made plays at times when they needed to,” he said.
In the third quarter Riverdale got on the board after Avaun Rucker threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Polite to cut the deficit to 12-6. Rucker finished the game with 75 rushing yards on eight carries and 44 passing yards.
The Falcons needed one play to push the lead back to double digits. Dwight Phillips broke free for a 71-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 20-6 in the third qaurter.
The Raiders scored on a Derwin Burgess Jr. 4-yard touchdown to cut the lead to eight points again.
With less than 5 minutes left in the game the Raiders were making another attempt to get back in the game but the Falcons defense came up big again as it recovered a fumble. It iced the game a little later with a stop of fourth down to end Riverdale’s potential game-tying drive.
Hood said he liked how the defense stepped up on Friday, especially with the offense struggling.
“They stepped up when the offense struggled and that is why it is a team sport,” Hood said. “When someone is not picking up their slack your brothers should be there to pick it up for you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.