Whatever adjustments Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood made at halftime made a huge difference.
The Falcons controlled the ball and the time of possession in the second half after a sluggish performance in the first. However, with the game on the line, they could not stop an East Coweta fake punt with three minutes remaining in a tie game. The Indians converted a first down and kicked a 30-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining to clip the Falcons 17-14.
Pebblebrook got two offensive plays at the end, but a desperation pass was intercepted as the final horn sounded.
At the start, East Coweta scored on their first possession on a 51-yard pass from Caleb Mize to Brady Tillman. Undaunted, the Falcons answered with a Dwight Phillips 79-yard touchdown run straight up the middle of the East Coweta defense. The Pebblebrook point after was blocked so the Indians maintained a 7-6 lead.
East Coweta pushed their lead to 14-6 when Dionte Jones found the end zone from 8 yards out to send the teams to intermission.
Pebblebrook received the second half kickoff and played smash mouth football for an 8-minute, 90-yard drive. Once again, Phillips scored to close within. Coach Hood elected to go for two and a tie game, and Jamalachi Johnson found tight end Dezmond Randolph free on a half-back pass for the conversion and the tie game.
A quick three-and-out got the ball right back into the Pebblebrook offense’s hands. They converted two first downs and had the ball inside the Indian 30. However, on a fourth-and-10, quarterback Qamar Grant only got 9 on a scramble, and turned the ball over on downs. That set up the winning field goal.
The loss dropped Pebblebrook to the fourth seed from Region 2AAAAAAA. They will play the undefeated Colquitt County next week in the first round of the state playoffs.
