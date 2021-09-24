MABLETON — Qamar Grant completed 16 of 33 passes for 306 yards with four touchdowns to lead Pebblebrook to a 50-21 victory over previously undefeated North Atlanta in non-region action Friday at Falcon Stadium.
Craig Adams Jr. was on the receiving end of two of those scores, finishing the game with eight catches for 166 yards. Briyar Powers added two touchdowns on three catches, while Dwight Phillips Jr. rushed three times for 74 yards and two scores.
John Diaz also kicked field goals of 41 and 21 yards, while Daniel Cruz Ortiz connected on a 28-yarder to round out the scoring.
Pebblebrook (5-0-1) racked up 514 yards against North Atlanta (4-1) to finish out its non-region schedule.
“We have some weapons on the outside and go four- to five-deep on our wide receivers,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “I tell these kids, some nights, they’re not going to get the ball because whatever the defense gives us opens it up for other guys.
“The big thing is to get everyone to buy in. Sometimes, it’s not going to be your night, but it’s going to be somebody else’s. I think they’re accepting those roles.”
The Pebblebrook defense also played a key role, limiting North Atlanta to 184 yards, including 77 on the ground.
The Warriors scored 14 points off turnovers, including Connor Hughes’ 22-yard interception return for a score in the first half and Jamie O’Kelley’s 82-yard return to the Falcons’ 18 which set up Hunter Davis’ 8-yard touchdown run that trimmed North Atlanta’s deficit to 32-21 midway through the third period.
Those were Grant’s only two interceptions on the night.
“Fourteen of (North Atlanta’s) points came off our offense,” Hood said. “We have to shore that up. Our defense really played well tonight. I’m proud of the adjustments we made in the second half. The guys really responded.”
Diaz’s 41-yard field goal gave Pebblebrook a 32-14 advantage early in the third period, and Phillips’ 40-yard run made it 39-21 following midway through.
Pebblebrook outscored North Atlanta 11-0 in the fourth quarter behind Diaz’s 21-yard field goal and Grant’s 52-yard pass to Adams with 7 minutes remaining in the game.
Trey Lennon rushed 14 times for 47 yards and was 7-for-21 for 107 yards for North Atlanta. Randolph Smith had three catches for 60 yards.
Grant completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Adams as time expired to give Pebblebrook a 29-14 halftime advantage.
Jordan Paul and Javari Peeples each had first-half interceptions, and the Falcons scored 13 points off those North Atlanta turnovers to move ahead 22-7.
Grant converted Paul’s takeaway into a 12-yard touchdown toss to Powers early in the second period, and Phillips added 31-yard scoring run on the first play following Peeples’ grab.
Pebblebrook took a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter after Cruz Ortiz connected on 28-yard field goal. North Atlanta responded on its next possession, driving 76 yards on nine plays to take a 7-3 lead.
Lennon capped the drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Smith to convert on fourth-and-7.
It was the Warriors’ only lead of the half. Hughes’ 22-yard interception return trimmed North Atlanta’s deficit to 22-14 midway through the second period, but Pebblebrook extended its margin on Adams’ lone score of the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.