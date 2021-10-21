Game: Newnan (2-4, 0-1) at Pebblebrook (7-0-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Newnan 31, Pebblebrook 28
All-time series: Newnan leads 7-2
Prediction: Pebblebrook 42, Newnan 28
Pebblebrook sits atop the Region 2AAAAAAA standings with two games remaining in its regular season.
The first occurs Friday when the Falcons host Newnan at Falcon Stadium with an opportunity to improve to 3-0 in the region and move one-game closer to an unbeaten regular season. It would also secure a first-round playoff game at home as it would mean they could not finish worse than second place in the region.
With a potential region title clash against McEachern looming in two weeks, it would be easy to think the Falcons might look past the Cougars towards the matchup against the Indians. However, Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood is making sure his players remain focused on the task at hand given the history between the Falcons and the Cougars.
“Newnan’s had our number for a couple of years now,” he said. “And just looking at the film, our kids know they have to play well because this is a very good Newnan team despite their record. They beat North Paulding a couple of weeks ago and North Paulding’s a team that beat Marietta and Brookwood. So, it’s not hard to keep these guys focused.”
Newnan’s capable of presenting problems for Pebblebrook. Led by James Paige (59-of-110, 780 yds., 8 TDs), Nick Owens (105 car., 586 yds., 7 TDs) and John Clark (23 rec., 355 yds., 2 TDs), the Cougars’ offense can put up points in bunches and averages 31.33 points per game.
“Newnan’s quarterback is shifty,” Hood said. “He’s fast and a good thrower and he’s a lot more athletic than quarterbacks they’ve had in the past. They’re good in play action, they’re a physical team and they hit you hard.”
Newnan will face a Pebblebrook defense that is limiting opponents to 14.1 points per game.
Led by senior defensive tackle Tyler Swann (28 tackles), junior linebacker/defensive end John Paul (34 tackles), junior linebacker John Floyd (34 tackles), the Falcons have been just as potent on defense as they have been on offense.
“We pride ourselves on defense,” Hood said. They’ve been the tone setters for our offense the past few years.”
