Game: Campbell (2-5, 0-1) at Pebblebrook (5-2, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pebblebrook 24, Campbell 14
All-time series: Pebblebrook leads 14-10
Prediction: Pebblebrook 28, Campbell 14
Pebblebrook hosts Campbell in a Region 2AAAAAAA clash at Falcon Stadium on Friday.
Both squads lost their region openers at home last week with the Falcons and Spartans falling to East Coweta and McEachern, respectively.
Friday’s game has huge stakes in the limited five-team region. Since four spots are guaranteed to earn playoff berths, tonight’s winner will have an advantage over the loser should seeding come down to the head-to-head matchup.
“There are only five teams in the region, so if you can win at least one game, you give yourself a good chance at making the playoffs,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “Neither of us has a region win right now, but somebody’s going to have one when this over.”
Pebblebrook has won five straight in the series and seven of the last 10. Campbell is averaging 14.1 points per game while giving up 29 per contest. The Falcons are putting up 27.6 per game while allowing 22.6.
“Pebblebrook has one of the better quarterbacks (Craig Adams Jr.) we’ve seen this season,” DeCristofaro said. “Their running back (Travone Finney) is very explosive and they have great team speed on defense. It should be a good matchup.”
Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood had his team working on ball security and communication this week in preparation for tonight. Those were issues the Falcons dealt with in last week’s loss to the Indians.
“We’re taking a lot of mental reps this week,” he said. “Things like catching the ball, seeing it into your hands and securing it, talking to each other on defense. That’s been a problem for us the last couple of games. So, we’re in the process of self-checking to get better as we move forward.”
Campbell worked on improving its passing attack to become a more balanced team offensively.
“We want to try to throw the ball more,” DeCristofaro said. “Our running game is pretty good, but we have to do a better job with throwing the ball. So, we’d like to see the guys execute that well Friday.”
Every phase of the game will have work well tonight for either team in order for one of them to claim victory.
Hood said there will be a sense of urgency tonight for both squads because every understands tonight’s will have a big impact by season’s end.
“I know Campbell’s coming in confident, so we want to get off to a fast start and dictate the action,” he said. “What you don’t want is to need help at the end of the season to get into the playoffs. The time is now for us to control our own destiny.”
