Game: Pebblebrook (3-5, 0-2) at Campbell (1-6, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pebblebrook 31, Campbell 14
All-time series: Pebblebrook leads 16-10
Prediction: Pebblebrook 35, Campbell 27
Pebblebrook and Campbell remain winless in Region 2AAAAAAA, but that changes Friday when the Spartans host the Falcons at Clay Stadium.
While neither team will be officially eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, tonight’s winner moves one step closer to earning one of the region’s four playoff seeds. The loser, on the other hand, has a much tougher hill to climb towards making the postseason.
Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro understands the position his team is in, and the stakes involved in winning or losing tonight. Earning just one region victory can mean a lot with so few region games remaining on the schedule.
“There are five teams in the region, so we know if we win one game then we’re in,” DeCristofaro said. “We win one of our next three, then we’re going to the playoffs. Even though our record isn’t a state caliber one, we’re still in good shape. We need to win one, and this is the next one.”
Pebblebrook has dominated the rivalry in recent years, having won seven straight and nine of the last 12 meetings. The Falcons enter tonight’s matchup averaging 24.25 points per game while allowing 24.88 per contest. Meanwhile, the Spartans score 13.71 points per outing but give up 32.29 per game.
“Pebblebrook has a very athletic team,” DeCristofaro said. “Their running back is the state champion in the 100 meters. He’s faster than everybody on the field. They have good wide receivers that can run and catch and a quarterback with a good arm who can do a lot for them.
“We’re going to have to control their skill kids and figure out a way to slow them down and keep up with their offense. Hopefully, we’ll be able to keep their offense on the sidelines and put some points up on our end and come out with a victory.”
Pebblebrook, which has dropped two straight and four of its last five after winning two of its first three games, is in a position Falcons’ coach Leroy Hood didn’t expect his team to be in at the beginning of the season.
“It’s been a difficult stretch,” he said. “The kids have faced some adversity this season and this season isn’t like the one we had last year when we challenged for the region championship. This is the first time we’ve been two games under .500 in three years.
“These kids need to find a way to stay mentally ready no matter what our record is. We need to stack wins and gain some momentum. If we can stack a win (tonight) with the opportunity we have in front of us, then we’ll be one step closer to the playoffs, which is one of our goals every season.”
Much like Pebblebrook, Campbell has athletic players on its team as well, and Hood knows his team will have to account for those players.
“They’re quarterback has two to three years of experience, but they’re young up front,” he said. “They’re a formidable opponent that has gotten better the last couple of games. They’re in the same position as us with their backs against the wall and needing a region win. This will be a four-quarter game and we know we’ll get their best effort.”
