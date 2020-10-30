MABLETON — Travone Finney rushed 14 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns, and Craig Adams Jr. completed six passes for 105 yards and two more scores to lead Pebblebrook to a 26-3 victory over Campbell on Friday.
After losing its Region 2AAAAAAA opener to East Coweta last week, Pebblebrook (6-2, 1-1) was able to rebound and regain its momentum heading into a challenging final two games.
“That region win is important,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “There’s a small margin for error in the league, and we’ll take these wins for sure. This was our last game at home in the regular season, so it’s good that we didn’t squander this opportunity with Newnan and McEachern coming up.”
Dwight Phillips added 10 carries for 110 yards for Pebblebrook. Damion Thompson totaled three receptions for 68 yards and a score, while TJ Holmes added a 34-yard touchdown catch.
As much as Pebblebrook’s offense was able to get going, it was the Falcons’ defense that really put on a show. The unit limited Campbell (2-6, 0-2) to 105 yards and eight first downs.
Nigel Nerese, Brandon James and Tyler Swann each recorded a sack, and Elijah Rivera recorded a fumble recovery late in the third period with Pebblebrook leading 19-3.
Campbell added 24 yards in the game’s final 3 minutes, with the Falcons’ second-team defense inserted.
“I’m extremely proud of our defense,” Hood said. “They’ve been so consistent the last four weeks as far as tackling and getting stops on third down and getting turnovers. And our offense was more efficient tonight. We have to be able to do more in the red zone and not settle for field goals, especially against the teams we’ll be facing the next couple of weeks, but it was good to the guys move the ball down the field and put up some points.”
Pebblebrook extended its halftime advantage to 19-3 with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter. The Falcons drove 59 yards on 11 plays on their opening possession, and Finney capped the march with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone.
Adams connected with Holmes on a 34-yard touchdown on fourth down with 8:01 left in the game, resulting in the final score.
Emon Padgett had 21 carries for 79 yards to lead Campbell. Mark Anthony Swain was 3-for-4 for 35 yards, and Kaeto Nwosisi had a 21-yard reception. Christian Hughes and Davion Weathers each had a sack for the Spartans.
Campbell had 111 penalty yards, compared to its 105 offensive yards.
“This was a chippy game out there,” Hood said. “This isn’t the Pebblebrook of old where stuff can get out of hand. I’m proud of my guys for showing some restraint. They did a great job with that.”
Pebblebrook led 12-6 at halftime.
The Falcons scored on their opening possession as Finney rushed in from 10 yards out to cap an eight-play, 68-yard drive. Two Campbell unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties totaling 30 yards and a 16-yard run from Phillips assisted on the score. Pebblebrook missed the point-after to go in front 6-0.
Campbell answered behind a 33-yard field goal from Dzenan Cerimagic. The drive took 18 plays and lasted 12 minutes, but it stalled at the Falcons’ 9.
Swann recorded a 7-yard sack on third down to bring on the field goal unit as the Spartans elected for the kick instead of going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 16.
Pebblebrook got to the Campbell 8 on its next possession, but it turned the ball over on downs following a fourth-down sack from Hughes.
The Falcons capitalized on their next drive, however. After taking possession at its own 46, Pebblebrook used four plays to find the end zone, capping the possession with Adams’ 26-yard touchdown throw to Thompson with less than a minute remaining in the half.
The Falcons went into the break leading 12-6 after failing on its conversion attempt.
