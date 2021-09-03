COLLEGE PARK — Qamar Grant threw for four touchdowns and rushed for one to lift Pebblebrook to a 40-20 victory over Hapeville Charter on Friday at Banneker High School.
The victory pushed the Falcons to 3-0 for the first time in 18 years, while the Hornets fell to 0-3 in their second season as a Class AAAA team.
“It feels great to be 3-0,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “Pebblebrook deserves this. The community deserves this. They’ve been with us since the beginning, and hopefully we can break a few more streaks before the season is over.”
Grant completed 10 of 18 passes for 201 yards and an interception, while also rushing seven times for 14 yards. Briyar Powers totaled four receptions for 103 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter that gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead.
Craig Adams Jr. hauled in three passes for 48 yards and a score, while Damion Thompson added two catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.
“This is a statement to all the hard work the team put in during the offseason,” Hood said. “The way the guys worked and the number of guys who came out, it’s all really start to show on Friday nights.”
Pebblebrook outscored Hapeville 16-0 in the second quarter to take a 23-14 halftime lead.
Quentaves Gaskins’ interception of a Grant pass resulted in a 44-yard touchdown throw from Sedrick Hill to Quentin Williams that gave the Hornets their only lead, and Hill’s conversion pass to Krishon Lett put Hapeville in front 14-7 with 21 seconds left in the first quarter.
Pebblebrook responded by sandwiching back-to-back scoring drives around a safety to move in front by nine at the intermission.
Grant’s 41-yard pass to Powers helped set up Grant’s 1-yard touchdown on a fourth-down quarterback sneak to help tie the contest.
A high snap out the back of the end zone on a punt attempt capped Hapeville’s ensuing possession, resulting in a safety and 16-14 Falcons edge.
Pebblebrook added to its lead following the kickoff with good field position at the Hapeville 49. Grant capped the ensuing six-play drive with a 9-yard touchdown toss to Adams with 6:07 in the period, leading to the 23-14 halftime margin.
Hapeville drove to Pebblebrook’s 18 on its next possession, but the Falcons’ defense held on to preserve the team’s intermission advantage.
Pebblebrook got off to a slow start, going three-and-out on its first drive, but the Falcons struck quickly on their next possession, with Adams’ 50-yard touchdown catch.
The Hornets answered quickly as Derrick Maxey hauled in Hill’s 15-yard throw. Hapeville failed to connect on its conversion attempt, however, and trailed 7-6 late in the first quarter.
Adams extended Pebblebrook’s lead early in the third quarter with a 20-yard touchdown reception to make it 30-14.
Hill answered for Hapeville with a 15-yard scoring run that left the Hornets trailing 30-20 after a failed conversion.
John Diaz connected on a 20-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to push the Falcons’ lead to 33-20, and Grant finished off the night with a 19-yard touchdown throw to Thompson with 4:37 left in the game, resulting in the final score.
“We worked hard for this,” Hood said. “We came into this game knowing Hapeville was going to be tough. We felt like they were going to be the best team in our first three games, and they showed that (Friday).”
“But for our guys, it’s not about the opponent. It’s about us. We started off slow, but picked things up as the game went on. We struggled defensively in the first half, made some adjustments and our defense responded in the second half. We need to keep building off this and get better every week.”
Hill finished 21-for-32 for 163 yards and two touchdowns threw the air to lead Hapeville. Duce Hood rushed 12 times for 57 yards, while Williams had five catches for 57 yards and a score. Lett caught six passes 43 yards.
