SUWANEE — The victory had its flaws, but Peachtree Ridge’s coaches and players were not complaining Friday night.
A 30-28 win over visiting Pebblebrook in the opener meant a lot to the rebuilding Lions, who had not won an opening game since 2016, their last playoff season.
“It’s amazing to win the first one,” Peachtree Ridge coach Reggie Stancil said. “These kids have worked their tails off. The biggest thing is we’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to correct. If we could correct those things, we would be so much better at the end of the day. We’re going to get back in. We’re off next week, so we’ll get some people healed and get back into and correct those issues.”
The victory was not secure until a fourth-down incompletion by Pebblebrook quarterback Craig Adams Jr. with 9 seconds left. The Falcons (0-1) drove to the Peachtree Ridge 38-yard line, but Adams’ passed sailed out of bounds and ended the danger.
Adams completed 14 of 25 passes for 249 yards, and also rushed 12 times for a team-high 77 yards.
Peachtree Ridge (1-0) countered with a ball-control offense that rushed for 252 yards, including 139 on 25 carries from Brandon Cade. Cade also had three catches for 26 yards.
Nehemiah Laniyonu added 12 rushes for 62 yards, and quarterback Nick Best rushed five times for 50 yards, including 36 on a touchdown run on his first series after replacing Kyle Kingsbury. Kingsbury played the game’s first four series, but Best was the quarterback the rest of the way.
The Lions leaned heavily on the offensive line of Alex Carman, Amari McNeill, Cameron Ellerby, Cade Fox and Jason Berko.
“We’re really good up front. We’re really, really good,” Stancil said. “Those guys are very athletic, and they love when we run the ball, and we have two really good tailbacks.”
A 1-yard TD run from Laniyonu on the game’s first possession gave the Lions an early lead, but Pebblebrook answered quickly when Adams hit Mario Jennings for an 80-yard score.
Peachtree Ridge’s next three possessions ended in turnovers (fumble, interception, interception) before Best entered and scored on a 36-yard run for a 13-7 lead.
Cade’s 1-yard TD with 4:45 left in the second quarter started a wild scoring sequence to end the first half. Pebblebrook’s Dwight Phillips returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a score, then Best led a scoring drive that ended on his 27-yard TD pass to tight end Alante Burley with 40 seconds left in the half.
Pebblebrook got the score back in a hurry, though. Adams hit Damion Thompson for a 38-yard gain and a 21-yard TD with 10 seconds left, closing the deficit to 27-21 at halftime.
Thompson finished with four catches for 87 yards.
The Lions closed the third quarter with an 11-play drive — kept alive by a roughing the punter penalty — and opened the fourth quarter with a 24-yard field goal from Eddie Park for a 30-21 lead.
Adams connected with Jennings for a 35-yard TD pass with 7:50 left to get within 30-28, but the Falcons got no closer.
