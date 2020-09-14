Life has forced Fisher and Hunter Paulsen to work together, and the chemistry each situation has created proves beneficial to the Allatoona defense.
The Paulsen brothers have been through a lot in life. Low points such as watching their mom become paralyzed and recover as well as high points like the two state championships the brothers have played in, have given the duo a relationship like no other.
Coming off of a state runner-up finish to the 2019 season the Allatoona defense finds itself losing a lot of talent. Completely replacing the defensive line and top two leading tacklers had coach Gary Varner in need of leadership. He thinks the brothers might have what he needs.
“We are in search of leaders and I think our linebackers and secondary might provide that,” Varner said. “Both the Paulsen brothers and Bryson Arnold will be important when the season comes around.”
It didn’t take long this season for the brothers to prove Varner right. In the rematch against Harrison, the defense held the Hoyas to only one offensive touchdown. Fisher Paulsen also helped put the bow on the 27-17 victory when he returned an interception for a touchdown.
Growing up the Paulsens played many different sports but football and baseball led the way. The friendly competition between the two can be a tool to drive them both to work harder.
“There is always competition like who had the hardest hit and who had the most tackles, but at the end of the day we work really well together and have great chemistry,” Hunter Paulsen said.
Though they excel on the football field the brothers believe that their best sport is baseball.
The highlight of their high school baseball career to this point came in 2018 when they were runner-up to Pope in the class AAAAAA state championship game. Although they lost the championship it was the semifinals that Hunter and Fisher remember the most.
Fisher, a freshman at the time, pitched a full seven inning game in the final four against Alpharetta. With 17 first pitch strikes leading to four strikeouts Paulsen was able to hold the Raiders to only one run.
“That was so memorable because me and my brother both played a large role even though we were young,” Fisher said.
Off the field the brothers are also known for winning the Cobb County regional winners of the Positive Athlete award for baseball. The hard work has brought attention to this athletic duo leading to offers for each of them to play at the next level. Fisher Paulsen is committed to play baseball at the Citadel after his senior year while Hunter is still undecided. The two will play a large role in helping Allatoona on a revenge tour in 2020.
No matter what happens with the season the brothers are thankful for the memories they have made in high school and look forward to what is next.
“Not many kids are even able to experience one state championship and we have been to two of them,” Hunter Paulsen said. “We will always be thankful for what we have done at Allatoona.”
