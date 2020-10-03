LILBURN — Parkview’s passing game led the way Friday as the Panthers got an ounce of revenge with a 50-28 victory over defending state champion Marietta.
The Blue Devils beat Parkview in last year’s state semifinals 42-31.
“You don’t (forget) your last loss,” Parkview coach Eric Godfree said. “That was an all week theme and our kids knew it. Our kids were very motivated and were ready to play and were ready to have some redemption (Friday).”
Panthers’ quarterback Colin Houck stepped up and completed 10 of 20 passes for 181 yards and five touchdowns on the night, with four of those to senior receiver Jared Brown. Houck took advantage of a Marietta defense that tried to load the box to stop the run.
“They’ve got a great running back, so we had to take him away,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We gave up a lot of touchdown passes… you’ve got to take something away. If we had played zone, the tailback (would have run it) all night, so I thought we did a good job containing the running game. Pick your poison, you know what I mean?”
Marietta also got a good game its quarterback as junior Tyler Hughes threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns, and added 169 yards and a score on the ground.
“He played well with maturity. He threw some really good passes. We’ve got to give him more help up front,” Morgan said.
The Panthers scored first when Houck found Brown with a 49-yard pass for a 6-0 lead.
Two drives later, Marietta answered when Hughes found Zuri Johnson for a touchdown to take the lead 7-6.
Parkview kicked off a 21-point second quarter with a three-play, 42-yard drive when Houck found Brown for his second score of the day.
A turnover on downs gave the Panthers the ball on the Marietta 40. Two plays later, the Panthers extended their lead on Houck’s third touchdown pass of the day this time to Jaxon Horne.
Marietta answered when Hughes connected with Daniel Martin for 42 yards to cut the lead to 20-14.
The teams traded two more scores in the first half. Brown caught his third touchdown pass of the game, an 11-yarder, and Hughes found Johnson again, this time from 22 yards, to make the score 27-21 at the half.
a 60 yard Tyler Curtis run set up an eleven yard Randy Moss-like touchdown pass to Jared Brown.
In the third quarter Houck connected on a 15-yard pass to Brown for his fourth touchdown pass of the game.
Tyler Curtis added touchdown runs of 42 and 2 yards to put the game away.
“It started off with our offensive line,” Houck said. “They always come through. Me and Jared (Brown) connected a couple of times and it all gelled together.”
Brown finished with four catches for 92 yards. Cody Brown amassed 112 yards and Curtis added 71 yards.
Johnson, who left the game in the third quarter due to injury, had two scores and 127 receiving yards on five catches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.