MARIETTA — Skyler Parker has played only two years of football.
Friday night, he showed he can catch on fast. Parker had two touchdowns and an interception to help North Cobb Christian earn a 49-0 Region 7A Private victory over Walker at Robertson Field.
With the team already ahead by three touchdowns in the second quarter, Parker used the first play of its second possession to break free for a 76-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles (3-4, 1-0) up 28-0.
Parker, a junior, showed that he could play both sides of the ball later in the quarter when he intercepted a pass. He would get North Cobb Christian’s final score of the game in the third quarter with a 22-yard run.
“This is my first year I ever really started and I’m loving every second of it. It’s an amazing team and a great brotherhood,” Parker said. “They’ve totally embraced me not knowing what to do all the time. They’ve been able to just help me where I’m good at and help me even more where I’m struggling. It’s a great environment.”
Luke Brock would add to the lead in the third quarter with a 15-yard touchdown run, and then Alexander Nelson would follow by picking up a fumble and returning it 36 yards for another touchdown to make it 42-0.
In the opening quarter, Trey Priester had a 31-yard touchdown run for North Cobb Christian’s first score of the game. Brayden Williby sprinted 15 yards into the end zone to close the first quarter up 14-0.
“We try to challenge them to be physical,” North Cobb Christian’s Matt Jones said. “They came out and really did a good job of that and played tough.
“The offense has started to execute and come together and it’s all about chemistry as an offense. I felt like the last few weeks we played hard, but we didn’t quite finish well and then this week we were able to finish.”
North Cobb Christian will host Darlington next week, while Walker (1-7, 0-2) will have a bye.
