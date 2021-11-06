MABLETON — Fellowship forced three turnovers and rode a balanced offensive attack to a 33-7 win against Whitefield Academy.
Fellowship (8-1) built a 25-0 halftime lead as its offense scored on all four of its possessions. Furthermore, the Paladins’ defense held the Wolfpack to 131 yards of offense for the entire game.
The Wolfpack (6-4) opened the game with a nine-play drive that took them to the Fellowship 37-yard line. The Paladins abruptly halted the Wolfpack, forcing a fumble.
“The fumble was kind of the epitome of the rest of the night, just self-inflicted mistakes,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said.
The Paladins’ offense quickly made its mark with a seven- play, 64-yard scoring drive that was finished off by a 3-yard run by Garrett Wagner.
Fellowship took over possession at the Wolfpack 49-yard line after forcing a three and out. The Paladins flexed their muscle with a seven-play drive that finished with a 7-yard touchdown run from Nick Persiano. Persiano was a punishing presence on the ground, as the junior rumbled his way to 128 yards on 19 carries and a pair of touchdowns.
Following another defensive stop, quarterback Caleb McMickle engineered the next scoring drive for the Paladins. The junior polished the drive off with a 22-yard throw to Josh Milhollin.
Milhollin accounted for most of the Paladins receiving with hauled in six catches for 118 yards. McMickle finished 8-of-9 passing for 139 yards.
Whitefield put together a 75-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter. The drive was finished off with 3-yard touchdown pass from senior Cole Peterson to Weihe.
The Wolfpack’s special teams provided a bright spot. Blocking two extra points and a fourth quarter punt.
“Our guys kept playing hard. I was proud of those. Those are effort plays, blocking kicks and punts when the scoreboard looked like it did,” Joiner said.
Whitefield will host Brookstone to open the playoffs. The Wolfpack will look to avenge a 29-28 defeat from Sept. 24.
“We’re playing a team that we’re very familiar with. We lost that game because of turnovers and missed assignments. So we’ve got to clean that up from tonight to have a chance to get out of the first round,” Joiner said.
