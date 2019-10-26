KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State was ravaged by injury and illness during the week as it prepared for its game against North Alabama.
It got so bad that the coaching staff did not know exactly who would be able to suit up Saturday afternoon.
After the Owls still managed to coast to a 41-17 win, coach Brian Bohannon said he had not even seen backup quarterback Tommy Bryant since Monday. Ultimately, 13 players did not play because of a variety of injures, as well as a flu-like illness that went through the locker room.
“This might have been the toughest week of navigating a lot of stuff in my coaching career,” Bohannon said. “We averaged 13 on a daily basis that did not practice (this week). Excuse-free zone here, but the reality is that we had a lot going on.”
The Owls’ backfield was hit especially hard, but Kennesaw State showed off its depth by dominating on the ground despite the adversity.
The Owls came into the week knowing that starting running back Isaac Foster would miss the game after fracturing his ankle last week against Presbyterian. One man who likely would have tried to replace Foster’s production, Antavius Grier, missed the game as well with an illness, forcing the Owls to rely on some less-often-used options to make their triple-option attack work.
Kevin Ficklin, who came in having carried the ball only nine times all season, made the most of four first-half carries, gaining 80 yards and scoring twice.
“(Ficklin) is an unbelievable worker,” Bohannon said. “Here’s a kid that came here as a walk-on, has worked his tail off every day. He comes to work the same every day. He’s not a walk-on anymore. I’m not surprised that, when the opportunity comes up, he’s ready to seize that moment because of the way he goes about his business.”
T.J. Reed and Adeolu Adeleke also got time at slotback and made plays, along with normal starter Shaq Terry. Reed finished the game with 68 yards on six touches, Terry ran for 59 on seven carries and Adeleke passed his season total of 31 rushing yards coming into the game with 35 on just two carries.
“Coach was emphasizing all week that we had to step up because people were sick, people were down,” Ficklin said. “I want to thank the line for blocking for me and letting me be able to make plays.
Starting quarterback Daniel David carried 19 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns before leaving the game late in the third quarter.
With Bryant out because of an illness, fourth-string quarterback Jonathan Murphy took over and the offense did not miss a beat. The junior college transfer ended up as the team’s second-leading rusher, finishing with 98 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
“When Murph came in, I knew he was going to be a good player here,” said David, who added he would be fine going forward. “I didn’t pick up on stuff this fast. Murph did a great job, stepped in, looked cool and calm. He did a great job, and I’m proud of him.”
Kennesaw State finished the game with 63 carries for 490 yards as a team, falling just short of the team rushing record of 507 last season against Tennessee Tech.
“You saw some new faces show up and do some things today,” Bohannon said. “It’s encouraging. They’re going to have to (going forward). It’s the next-man-up mentality. I thought that was a positive.”
SOLEMN MOMENT
North Alabama played without Cortez Hall, one of its best wide receivers, after his girlfriend, Clare Largin, was killed in a car crash Friday, the day before her 21st birthday.
The two were engaged to be married.
Bohannon began his postgame comments by paying his and the team’s respects toward Hall and North Alabama.
“That’s a pretty traumatic deal,” Bohannon said. “If anything comes out of this press conference, we want to pray for him and her and everybody involved -- the UNA family. I don’t care who you play for or what, life is precious, and it's tough when someone goes before their time.”
