During the Big South Conference's football media day Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, one thing was made clear to Kennesaw State.
The Owls will head into the 2021 season with something to prove.
After a 42-17 loss to Monmouth at the end of the 2021 spring season, Kennesaw State will look to bounce back this fall.
“Obviously, it’s not how we want to finish a season,” senior defensive back Cole Loden said via videoconference from media day. “Obviously, we think that (conference) trophy belongs at Kennesaw State, and this being our last year, we want to go out with a statement.”
This is the last season for the Owls as a member of the Big South. Next season, they will join Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky and North Alabama in the ASUN's new football conference, which kicks off this fall with a one-year scheduling partnership with the Western Athletic Conference.
Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon highlighted the goals and mentality of his team as it charges towards the new season.
“We are going to keep building on what we’ve done. We are trying to evolve a little bit,” Bohannon said, “but, at the end of the day, we’re going to line up and be tough and hard-nosed and run the football and try to win ball games.”
The Owls won at least 11 games each year from 2017-19 before going 4-1 in the truncated spring season. Despite the continued success, Bohannon has his scope set on the ultimate award in the Football Championship Subdivision.
“Winning the conference will get you to the playoffs, and then, obviously, our goal is to win the national championship,” Bohannon said. “That is the only thing that is going to bring about a good conversation in the locker room after the last game.”
To get his team ready for a playoff push through Big South play, Bohannon scheduled the toughest non-conference opponent in program history. The Owls are set to play at Georgia Tech on Sept. 11 in their first faceoff against an opponent from one of the Power Five conferences of the Football Bowl Subdivision.
On Tuesday, Kennesaw State seemed confident and poised for the upcoming clash.
“We won’t approach it any differently,” senior running back and return specialist Isaac Foster said. “Coach has prepared us for those big games. We’ve been in a few of them so we’re ready. We’re not going to do anything different. We’ll remind them with the triple-option, how it’s supposed to be run.”
The big matchup will also be close to Bohannon as he coached under former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson for 17 years before taking over as Kennesaw State's inaugural coach. Bohannon said that the tenure in Atlanta helped him to create the offense that his team runs today.
Kennesaw State also scheduled Jacksonville State and Wofford as part of the most difficult non-conference schedule in program history.
Bohannon does not see a drop in competition once the Owls make it into conference play. The Big South added North Carolina A&T and is led by a talented team in Monmouth, which lost to eventual national champion Sam Houston State in the FCS playoffs.
“I think the league is much better than what it was when I came here seven years ago,” Bohannon said. “It has really changed. This will be the best football the Big South has to offer, in my opinion, since we have been in the league.”
Kennesaw State will start the 2021 season Thursday, Sept. 2 against Reinhardt at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
