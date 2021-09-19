Kennesaw State used a punishing running game and a stingy defense to dominate Wofford in a 31-10 victory on Saturday.
The offense ran the ball 62 times for 306 yards and rolled up 415 yards of total offense. The defense held the Terriers to 209 total yards and only 53 on the ground. It was the first game KSU played the style of football it is known for since the end of the 2019 season, and it was something that put coach Brian Bohannon in a pretty good mood when it was over.
"We played more like ourselves (Saturday)," he said.
The win moves No. 24 KSU (2-1) to 3-0 all time against Wofford (1-1), but this was the first time the teams met in the regular season. The Owls' previous two victories against the Terriers had come in the playoffs, a 13-10 decision in 2018 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, and then in 2019, a 28-21 win at Wofford.
In the 2019 game, Jonathan Murphy came in for an injured Tommy Bryant at quarterback and immediately took over the game, running for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns. This time, it was backup Xavier Shepherd who was filling in for an injured Murphy, and while he started slower than his predecessor, it is still likely Wofford is tired of dealing with KSU's second-string signal callers.
Shepherd had two early lost fumbles, but the defense responded by forcing the Terriers to punt after the first miscue, and then Cole Loden's interception on the first play after the Owls' second turnover set the stage for two new team records.
Starting at the KSU 21, the offense embarked on a 23-play, 72-yard drive that lasted 11:30. It was the longest drive in program history in number of plays, besting a 20-play march against Montana State in 2017, and in time elapsed. The former longest in time was a 10:49 drive against Gardner-Webb in 2015.
Just like those two drives, Saturday's resulted in a field goal, this time a 30-yarder from Nathan Robertson to give KSU a 3-0 lead. The drive set the tone for the remainder of the game as the Owls continuously pounded the ball inside, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and quickly began to wear down the Wofford defense.
"We were hoping to be able to (run inside)," Bohannon said. "That's when we want to go and assert our will."
Kennesaw State held the ball for almost 21 minutes of the first half, and after the defense forced a quick three-and-out by the Terriers on the ensuing drive, a 17-yard punt set the Owls up at midfield.
A pitch to Iaan Cousin went for 17 yards to get KSU deep in Terrier territory, and when quarterback Xavier Shepherd connected with Caleb O'Neal with a 14-yard touchdown pass, the score was 10-0 just seconds before halftime with the Owls set to get the ball to open the third quarter.
Kyle Glover and the offensive line picked up right where they left off and drove down the field in eight plays, going 82 yards. Glover broke free up the middle for a 29-yard touchdown run to cap the 4:14 second drive for a 17-0 lead.
Leading 17-3, Shepherd, who completed 5 of 6 passes for 109 yards, threw his second touchdown pass of the night on the second play of the fourth quarter. He connected with Cousin on a 33-yard pass down the middle of the field for a 24-3 lead.
Shepherd later closed the scoring with a 56-yard run around the right end. He and Glover each finished the night with more than 100 yards rushing, marking the first time KSU had two 100 yard rushers in the same game since 2019 against Gardner-Webb.
