KENNESAW -- When Kennesaw State entered the Big South Conference four years ago, Charleston Southern was entrenched as the top team in the conference.
After dropping their first two games against the Buccaneers, the Owls have since won the last two. Both wins were competitive, with Charleston Southern becoming as close to an archrival as Kennesaw State has had.
"I think it was that to some degree," said Owls coach Brian Bohannon, whose team will open Big South play by hosting a new-look Buccaneers team Saturday for a 3 p.m. kickoff.
"It's a new football team for us. We'll see. At the end of the day, it's a conference opponent that has a history of success in the conference. They are going to play their very best football game against us this Saturday. There's no question in my mind."
Charleston Southern (1-4) went to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in the 2015 and '16 seasons under Jamey Chadwell, who is now at Coastal Carolina. When Chadwell left, the Buccaneers were turned over to Mark Tucker, who led the team to an 11-11 record over two years, but Tucker resigned following the 2018 season after the program was put on probation by the NCAA for failure to monitor its athletic program.
Charleston Southern brought in former Notre Dame running backs coach Autry Denson as the its coach, and he immediately changed the offense, which is why it seems like a new team to Bohannon.
"It's now one back, (run-pass option) and screens," Bohannon said. "It has taken them a little while to get used to that, but you saw it more in their last game than you really have before. It's their identity of what they want to be."
Sophomore quarterback Jack Chambers, a dual-threat from Parkview High School, has thrown for 819 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is also the team's second-leading rusher with 134 yards and three touchdowns.
Chambers' favorite target has been 6-foot-3, 220-pound receiver Kameron Brown. The senior has caught 25 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns.
"He's a threat because he's a big body and can make plays," Bohannon said.
After being outscored 167-57 in their first four games, Charleston Southern broke into the win column last week, holding off Division II Savannah State for a 24-19 victory. In addition to blowout losses against Furman and South Carolina, the Buccaneers had single-digit losses to North Carolina A&T, and FCS playoff team last year, and cross-town rival The Citadel.
Charleston Southern comes in averaging 16.2 points and 344 yards of total offense per game. Defensively, the Buccaneers have allowed 310 rushing yards per game, ranking 123rd in the FCS and seemingly playing into Kennesaw State's hands.
The Owls are the best rushing team in the FCS, averaging 369.8 yards per game. They have been led by the inside-outside duo of Bronson Rechsteiner and Isaac Foster.
Foster leads Kennesaw State and ranks third in the Big South with 436 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 16.1 yards per carry. Rechsteiner is seventh in the conference with 348 yards and three touchdowns -- most of which came in a 221-yard effort at Missouri State.
The Owls' defense comes in leading the FCS by allowing only 230.4 yards per game.
“They’re the champs,” Denson said to the Post and Courier of Charleston. “If you can’t get up for this game, you don’t deserve to play football. Kennesaw State is who they are. I love playing on the road anyway, so that will be pretty cool. It’s a chance to see what we’re made of.”
INJURY UPDATE
Starting defensive lineman Andrew Butcher will miss the game with an upper-body injury, as will running back Cade Radam and offensive linemen Sam White and Alexander Feliz.
Three players are questionable -- running backs Adeolu Adeleke and Kyle Glover with upper-body injuries, and offensive lineman Antwann Fann with an illness.
COMING HOME
Two coaches and three players on the Charleston sideline Southern will feel like they are playing at home this week.
Kyle Koester, a Canton native and the son of former South Cobb coach Ed Koester, is in his first year as quarterbacks coach for the Buccaneers, as is wide receivers coach Antwann Toomer, who spent time as an assistant at Sprayberry.
Lassiter has a pair of graduates on the Charleston Southern roster. Junior linebacker Kyle Syvarth is seventh on the team with 20 tackles and also sees time on special teams, while freshman wide receiver Buchi Nwaubi has yet to play in a game this season.
Former North Paulding quarterback Ross Malmgren has seen playing time as a freshman, starting against The Citadel and completing 29 of 50 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on the season. Malmgren, however, did not dress last week, and the Post and Courier reported he is expected to redshirt the remainder of the season.
ON THE AIR
The game will be streamed on ESPN3, and it can be heard on 1230 AM and 106.3 FM Atlanta Sports X. Audio of the game can also be streamed on the TuneIn app.
