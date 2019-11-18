Heading into the final week of the regular season, it doesn't seem like the voters in the STATS FCS poll and the American Football Coaches Association have a clear grasp of Kennesaw State.
For the second straight week, despite beating Hampton 50-7 on Saturday, the Owls dropped a spot in the STATS FCS poll. KSU is now ranked No. 16, one spot behind Big South foe Monmouth.
The coaches seem to think differently. The Owls moved up two spots in the AFCA poll to No. 9. The seven spot difference is the largest disparity of any team in the polls.
The polls agree on the top five teams -- North Dakota State, James Madison, Montana, Sacramento State and South Dakota State.
Weber State, Illinois State, Montana State, Northern Iowa and Villanova complete the top 10 in the STATS FCS poll.
Illinois State, Weber State, Montana State, the Owls and Northern Iowa round out the AFCA top 10.
The polls will not mean as much as the thoughts of the selection committee. The committee will fill in the 24-team playoff bracket as part of Sunday's FCS selection show. It will be broadcast on ESPNU at 12:30 p.m.
Kennesaw State will be trying to make the playoffs for the third straight season. A victory this week against Gardner-Webb in the regular season finale would make give the Owls a 10-2 record. KSU hosts the Bulldogs at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
With Monmouth's win over Campbell last Saturday, KSU can no longer earn the automatic bid into the playoffs that goes to the Big South champion. However, the Owls can earn a share of the conference title with a win and a Monmouth loss to Hampton.
