KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said last week's loss to Monmouth is no reason to panic, but he hopes it will work as a big learning experience for his football team.
"We're 26-5 at home," he said. "There's no panic button around here. No panic button, but an urgency button."
Last Saturday, the then-No. 5 Owls likely lost their chance to win a third straight Big South Conference championship with their 45-21 loss to previously unranked Monmouth. It was a game Bohannon said his team was ready for, but the Owls were unable to match Monmouth's purpose and cause.
The Hawks just wanted it more.
"The difference between being ready and coming with a cause are very different to me," Bohannon said. "I don't think we were not ready. It wasn't like we didn't show up. We showed up, but we didn't play with the purpose and cause that they did.
Bohannon added that Monmouth coach Kevin Callahan told him the Hawks were ready to play.
"You win during the week with how you prepare, and coach Callahan said it. They had the two best days of practice they've had in their 27-year history," Bohannon said. "Campbell will have its best week of practice (this week). Kennesaw State has to match that."
Heading into Wednesday's practice, Bohannon said he thought his players had responded well, with a greater attention to detail. The coaches did not change the practice routine, instead preaching that it is is all about refocusing on the job at hand -- winning this week at Campbell.
"The game (last) Saturday was about a lot of little things that turned into big things," he said. "Learning how to deal with adversity along the way is a big part of it as well. It's about our attitude and how we go about our business. Refocus, recalibrate, look at what you did wrong and fix it.
"I told the guys on Monday, you have to punt sometimes. Sometimes, when you play good teams, they are going to score a touchdown, maybe two. Maybe, there is a turnover. That's not time to make plays. That's time for you to go do your job."
Campbell (6-2, 3-0) will host now-No. 15 Kennesaw State (7-2, 2-1) this week and Monmouth the next. If the Owls can beat Campbell, and then the Camels turn around and beat the Hawks, it could leave a three-way tie for the Big South lead.
It all starts with how Kennesaw State responds.
"I hope, with a really young football team, sometimes the trials and tribulations make you what you are," Bohannon said. "You hope this is a good learning experience and learning curve for a young football team. That ain't no excuse. It is what it is."
ADRIAN JACKSON UPDATE
After suffering a possible neck injury against Monmouth, Kennesaw State tight end Adrian Jackson was released from WellStar Kennestone Hospital over the weekend and is expected to make a full recovery.
Whether he plays football again is another question.
"That would be (a decision) based on follow-up and everything. We haven't done all the follow-up stuff with the doctors yet," Bohannon said.
Jackson's injury came as he was blocking on a kickoff return with just over 2 minutes to play in the first half. It appeared as if he was starting to walk toward the sideline when he fell to the ground.
The 6-foot-2, 221-pound freshman from Hoschton was treated on the field. Trainers worked to stabilize his neck and he was taken to the hospital, where he underwent a battery of tests.
Jackson has been back with the team, but he is not practicing. There is no timetable for his return.
"Being able to live his life to the fullest, that's the most important thing," Bohannon said. "Football is a sidebar."
