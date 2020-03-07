KENNESAW -- Two weeks into spring practice and Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said he is seeing progress.
Practicing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until the March 26 spring game, Bohannon said it was hard during the first few practices to put back-to-back good days together. That started to change this week.
"It was a tough week," he said. "But Monday and Wednesday were better. We finally were able to stack days. I think we are on the right path."
He said Friday's practice was a mixed bag, as there seemed to be a lull early, but the energy picked up as the session went on and became spirited when they started the controlled scrimmage portion of the workout.
For KSU, spring practice is heavy on fundamentals, but Bohannon said one of the things that is important about these 15 practices is to see how players perform under whatever kind of pressure that can be created.
"We want to put them in as many stressful situations we can," he said. "We want the players to become comfortable being uncomfortable."
He said there are a lot of players who are embracing that kind of adversity. Some of them include wide receiver Oscar Gonzalez, running back Antavius Grier, defensive linemen Travis Bell and defensive back Cincere Mason.
Of the quartet, juniors Grier, Bell and Mason have played a lot of football for the Owls the last two seasons. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound Gonzalez stepping up could be a big development as KSU is looking for receivers. Last season, Caleb O'Neal led the group of wide receivers with seven catches for 171 yards and a touchdown. As a unit, the receivers caught only 16 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns.
"I know I am leaving a lot of names out," Bohannon said. "There are a lot of guys doing good things."
PRO DAY: Kennesaw State is hosting an NFL Pro Day on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. The event will consist of 28 athletes from 12 different schools, including eight athletes from Kennesaw State.
Two of the main players coaches will be coming to see are running back Bronson Rechsteiner and defensive lineman Desmond Johnson.
Rechsteiner led KSU in rushing with 909 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. The 6-foot, 230-pound former Etowah High School standout set a program record rushing for 221 yards on only 10 carries against Missouri State. The effort included an 85-yard touchdown run.
Johnson finished the season with 41 tackles, seven sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. He was a four-time All-Big South first team selection.
"I know they have been working hard," Bohannon said. "I'm excited for them. I'm excited to see what all of our guys can do."
