KENNESAW — Last year during spring practice, the Kennesaw State football team had what may have amounted to a small platoon on the sidelines dealing with injuries.
It was a situation coach Brian Bohannon decided the Owls needed to avoid in the future. To do that, he revamped the team’s spring practice schedule, and through one week, the change seems to be working.
“It was something we looked at,” Bohannon said. “We used to come right out of our coaches’ runs on Thursday and practice Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday. We didn’t do that this time and, this year, we are going every other day. It’s a longer time frame, but we came out of the first week healthy.”
Kennesaw State uses use spring practice to focus on fundamentals, but Bohannon said that was a challenge over the first three practices. He said the first day was not very productive. Wednesday was better, but Friday — the first day in pads — was not very good.
“I was disappointed today,” Bohannon said. “The first day in pads, sometimes, the guys go a little haywire.”
Kennesaw State is coming off an 11-3 season in which it advanced to the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. It was the third straight season the Owls reached the postseason, but they did it without winning the Big South Conference. Kennesaw State’s two-year run as conference champion came to a stop with a 45-21 loss to Monmouth in November.
Bohannon said the team would likely scrimmage a couple times before the spring game March 26, but those would not come for at least another two weeks.
For the time being, Bohannon is hoping to get his players more focused on the job at hand, honing their crafts and perfecting the fundamentals. At this point, he said it was still too early to identify players who have made any kind of statement on the field.
“Their overall attitude has been good so far,” Bohannon said. “The question is, can they go and put a good couple days together in a row?”
OWLS HEADING TO CINCINNATI
Kennesaw State will continue its goal of facing at least one Football Bowl Subdivision team each season, traveling to Cincinnati early in the 2022 season.
The agreement was first reported by FBSchedules.com, which obtained the game contract from the University of Cincinnati through an open records request.
The Owls will face the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022. Kennesaw State is expected to be paid $400,000 for the game.
Bohannon has stated the goal for Kennesaw State is to play one FBS opponent a season. That started in 2018 with Georgia State, while the Owls set a two-game series at Kent State in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, Kennesaw State will make the short trip to Georgia Tech.
The Owls’ 2022 non-conference schedule has them opening the season at Samford on Sept. 1 in a Thursday night game, then traveling to play Cincinnati before hosting Wofford on Sept. 17.
