KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State will travel to Hampton University for the first time Saturday, playing the Pirates in a key Big South Conference matchup.
The game in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia marks the Owls' second road trip in as many weeks, both to places the No. 16 Owls have never played before after holding off Campbell last week.
Kickoff at Armstrong Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.
"We have to go on the road again and play a good Hampton football team," Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. "Obviously, they are new to the league, so we don't know as much about them."
Hampton is in its first season in the Big South after 23 years in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, one of the two leagues in the Football Championship Subdivision for historically black colleges and universities.
One thing Kennesaw State does know about Hampton is that it will have to deal with a powerful offense that averages 447 yards per game, led by former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound graduate transfer is second in the conference in passing with 2,362 yards and leads the Big South in touchdown passes with 23, but he also thrown a conference-leading 11 interceptions.
Francois has a good group of receivers led by Jadakis Bonds, a 6-4, 180-pound sophomore who leads the conference in receptions (61), yards (845), touchdowns (14). KeyRon Catlett, a transfer from Purdue, has caught 37 passes for 460 yards and five touchdowns.
Rounding out the offense is 5-11, 224-pound running back Shai McKenzie. The Virginia Tech transfer is second in the conference in rushing with 967 yards and eight touchdowns.
"When you look at them, they have a highly recruited quarterback playing for them who was at Florida State," Bohannon said. "You have the running back, who was at Virginia Tech, a highly recruited kid. Their wideout corps is really good, so, offensively, they are pretty potent. They can run, they can throw, they can do both, so we've got our hands full with that."
Kennesaw State still leads the FCS in rushing at 350 yards per game, but the strength of the Hampton defense, which is third overall in the Big South, is stopping the run. The Pirates have allowed only 114.8 yards per game.
The Owls will be starting Tommy Bryant at quarterback this week and likely next after Daniel David suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder against Campbell. Bryant came off the bench and, for the second time this season, accounted for five touchdowns in a game. He ran for three touchdowns and passed for two.
Bohannon said earlier in the week that he did not expect the need for any changes in the offense, nor the way Bryant needed to approach things.
"I think Tommy has played enough ball here, he's just go to go do his job," Bohannon said. "We're not asking him to do anything different. Just do his job, take care of the football and lead the offense."
Sophomore Jonathan Murphy will assume the role of the No. 2 quarterback in David's absence.
SCOREBOARD WATCHING
Kennesaw State will likely be keeping one eye on the conference's other scores Saturday.
The Owls, who are in search of their third straight Big South title, will be looking to see if Campbell can knock off Monmouth to create a three-way tie atop the conference standings.
While a Campbell win may create a logjam, Kennesaw State will likely still need a lot more help to earn the conference's automatic bid to the FCS tournament. Based on the current tiebreaking system -- a formula based on the Sagarin power rankings -- the Owls would fall behind both Monmouth and Campbell in a three-way tie.
While the numbers in the formula could still fluctuate, it likely means that Kennesaw State will need to have Campbell beat Monmouth on Saturday, then have Hampton beat Monmouth next week to have a chance at the automatic bid.
Monmouth would secure at least a tie for the title, as well as the conference's automatic bid, if it beats Campbell on Saturday.
ON THE AIR
The game can be seen on ESPN+. It can be heard on 1230 AM and 106.3 FM Atlanta's Sports X, or streamed through the TuneIn app.
