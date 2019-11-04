Kennesaw State took a big tumble in both FCS polls this week following their 45-21 loss to Monmouth.
The Owls dropped from No. 4 to No. 11 in the American Football Coaches Association Poll, and from No. 5 to No. 15 in the STATS FCS top 25.
With the win, Monmouth was ranked in both polls for the first time this season. The Hawks are No. 19 in the STATS FCS poll and ranked 20th by the coaches.
The loss ended a number of streaks for Kennesaw State. It snapped its 12-game Big South winning streak, and it snapped a 17-game regular season home win streak dating back to Oct. 2016.
Monmouth now has the inside track toward winning the Big South Conference title, which would earn it the automatic bid to the 24-team FCS playoffs.
In order for the Owls to make the playoffs, because of a weak strength of schedule, they will have to win their last three games and likely do it in convincing fashion in order for them to be selected into the playoff bracket. If they do make the playoffs, they will not earn one of the top 8 FCS seeds, which means they will have to play in the opening round on Nov. 30.
The last three weeks, Kennesaw State will travel to Campbell on Saturday, then follow that with a road game to Hampton before closing the season at home against Gardner-Webb.
The FCS Playoff selection show is Nov. 24.
