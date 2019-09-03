MARIETTA -- Before the 2018 season, Damarion Owens came to Sprayberry from Carter High School in Dallas, Texas, where high school football was more intense.
Owens said that when he was a member of the freshman team at Carter, he there was no talking whatsoever during drills. Every time a coach blew his whistle, players were required to acknowledge them by clapping their hands. They also had to get into single-file lines to go from one place to the next.
When Owens would he attended varsity games, hardly any students would walk around and socialize. They were constantly attuned to what was going on on the football field.
While living in Dallas, Owens started mingling with the wrong crowds, so his mother decided to relocate to east Cobb, nearly family that were already living in the area.
A change of scenery gave Owens a fresh start and new opportunities, and he has taken full advantage.
In his first year as Sprayberry's starting tailback, the 5-foot-9, 190-pounds already has rushed for 360 yards through two games, with a pair of touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets' 21-14 win over east Cobb rival Wheeler last Friday.
“Honestly, it was the best decision because I was put in this position to be a starting running back,” Owens said. “I’m doing well and the season has just started.”
Owens attended Sprayberry last year but he was limited to junior varsity games due to transfer guidelines. However, he did spend ample time in the weight room, where he got acquainted with the varsity players.
Though Owens said football at Sprayberry is less regimented than his old school, he said coach Brett Vavra does mean business. However, it is more laid back, and he can actually enjoy playing while excelling at the sport.
“I love the people down here, and I love the friends that I’ve made down here,” Owens said. “I feel the friendships I have made with a lot of players have really made an impact about how I feel living down here.”
When Owens was eligible to participate in spring practice, Vavra saw the player's potential in a scrimmage against Etowah.
Vavra described Owens as a downhill runner who can make one cut and use his speed to get to the open field. Many of his longer carries against Wheeler came after being hit by the first defender.
“I’m happy with the way he’s playing. We saw that last year when he was a migrant from Texas,” Vavra said. “We’re going to keep feeding him the football.”
Both of Owens’ touchdowns against Wheeler came in the first quarter. The first came on a 28-yard run, with a second coming from 9 yards out to spot Sprayberry an early 14-0 lead.
