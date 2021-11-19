South Cobb and Osborne each had their appeals to move to a different region heard Thursday by the Georgia High School Association's reclassification committee.
Only Osborne came home happy.
Its appeal to move from Region 2AAAAAAA -- where it would have been with Pebblebrook, Campbell, East Coweta, Westlake and Carrollton -- to Region 5AAAAAAA was approved unanimously by the 19 committee members.
Now, the Cardinals' athletic programs will be with Cherokee, North Cobb, Kennesaw Mountain, Walton and Wheeler.
South Cobb's appeal was denied 18-1. It will remain in Region 4AAAAAA as the only Cobb County school with six programs from Fulton and DeKalb counties -- Dunwoody, Lakeside-DeKalb, Marist, North Atlanta, Riverwood and St. Pius X.
South Cobb was hoping to move to Region 5AAAAAA, where it would have joined schools from Douglas County (Alexander, Douglas County, New Manchester), Paulding County (East Paulding, Paulding County, South Paulding) and the southern reaches of the Atlanta area (Hughes, Newnan) to make a nine-school region.
The GHSA's reclassification committee heard a proposal by Fulton County athletic director Steven Craft and Atlanta Public Schools athletic director Jasper Jewell to merge the remaining Class A private schools with the Class A public schools and then split them into two divisions for large schools and small schools.
After much discussion within the committee and the audience on hand at the GHSA's headquarters in Thomaston, the proposal was tabled to a later date.
As it stands in Class A Private, if the current playoff system remains with a 32-team bracket for football, all of the classification’s 26 football-playing schools would automatically qualify for postseason play. Four regions would have four football teams and three would have three, while Region 1 now has only the Brookstone School in Columbus, following the departures of planned rivals Heritage School and St. Anne-Pacelli for the Georgia Independent School Association.
