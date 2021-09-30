Game: Game: Osborne (1-2, 0-1) at Wheeler (0-5, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Wheeler 63, Osborne 0
All-time series: Wheeler leads 12-2-1
Prediction: Osborne 17, Wheeler 14
It wasn’t that long ago when Osborne was playing a non-region schedule until it builds a program that is strong enough to compete against region opponents.
As recently as last season, the Cardinals were losing games by an average of 49 points.
Despite having two weeks because of COVID-19, Osborne appears to have taken a 180-degree turn and appears to have a shot at winning some games in Region 6AAAAAA this season.
Coach Luqman Salam said it is tough to compare this year’s Cardinals to last year’s squad, but in the three games they’ve played, he sees them making strides offensively. Running back Khalif Walters had close to 200 yards rushing in Osborne’s 43-27 loss to Sprayberry.
Defensively, he says the Cardinals are lining up better and are able to do things schematically that can throw off opposing offenses.
“We’re learning more every day,” Salam said. “Things are positively moving. If we do things the right way, we will see positive results.”
Although Osborne has lost two straight games, the Cardinals were in both contests.
When they had to deal with COVID-19 they were forced to postpone Wheeler to this week, and cancel Allatoona outright.
Wheeler is a young team still seeking its identity and first victory. The Wildcats struggled to score points early in the season and were shutout by Riverwood and Sprayberry.
Although the Wildcats came up short to Lassiter and Allatoona the last two weeks, they are scoring more points. They are also seeing promising things from freshman quarterback Marcus Romain.
In his second start of the season, Romain had 104 rushing yards in the first quarter against Allatoona before the Buccaneers found ways to slow him down.
“He’s tremendous player, and being a mobile quarterback, we’re excited about that,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “He’s very receptive to coaching, and like a sponge, he soaks it all up.”
Not having played a game in three weeks, Osborne returned to the field to to face Sprayberry. The Cardinals made a game of it in the first half, but had difficulty containing Sprayberry’s standout running back Isaiah Abbey (224 yards, five touchdowns) down the stretch.
“I thought our kids matched the challenge and rose to the challenge,” Salam said. “We matched Sprayberry’s intensity and game pace. That was a team we lost to by a large margin last year. The game was closer than what the final score showed.”
Salam knows what Wheeler’s young signal caller is capable of and said the Cardinals will have to slow him down along with limiting the big play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.