Game: Osborne (5-2, 0-2) at Wheeler (4-3, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Wheeler 10, Osborne 0
All-time series: Wheeler leads 13-2-1
Prediction: Osborne 30, Wheeler 28
Osborne visits Wheeler on Friday at Corky Kell Stadium with each team needing a victory to help secure a potential playoff spot.
It’s a must-win situation for the Cardinals, who already have two region losses on their ledger. The situation is a little easier on the other side for the Wildcats, who suffered their lone region loss last week. Wheeler isn’t out of the woods, however, because dropping tonight’s match to Osborne would also mean losing a potential head-to-head tiebreaker scenario at season’s end.
Both squads have a lot to play for after coming off losses last week. For Wheeler, it’s an opportunity to get back on a winning streak after suffering its first loss following four consecutive victories. Osborne, meanwhile, is looking to regain momentum on its season. The Cardinals won their first five games of the year, but back-to-back losses to begin region play have them scrambling to make sure those early season victories weren’t a fluke.
“Absolutely, this feels like a must-win game,” Osborne coach Luqman Salam said. “There’s little room for error when it comes to region. And when one of the goals is to reach the playoffs, you have to take advantages of those opportunities when they present themselves.
“Every game, whether it’s region or non-region, is a new challenge and an opportunity to improve as a football team. There’s an added challenge Friday because a win moves us closer to a playoff berth. So, we have to be ready and focused to play with our best effort to get ourselves back on track.”
Osborne gained some momentum last week in its loss at Cherokee. The Cardinals scored three times in the fourth quarter to nearly pull out a victory against the Warriors, and Salam sees this kind of effort as a strong sign of what his team is capable of when it plays well.
“I was really encouraged by the way the kids played last week, especially in the fourth quarter,” he said. “It’s always a testament to the type of kids we have and the character of this team to battle through that adversity. We were on the road. It was their homecoming, and the kids fought through that and in the end had an opportunity to win the game.
“I feel good about that. Every week is different, and every team is different, but we’re hoping last week was a good sign and that we can keep that energy from the fourth quarter going forward into Friday.”
Osborne enters Friday’s game averaging 39.43 points per game while allowing 17.14 per contest. Wheeler’s margin of victory isn’t as wide with the Wildcats averaging 21.29 per outing and limiting opponents 19.43.
The Wildcats have weapons on both sides of the ball, and Salam and his staff have been working hard game-planning against them.
“Wheeler’s a team with good size that plays hard,” he said. “They have a dynamic running back who may be one of the best in the region. They’re quarterback is a dual threat, so he’ll be challenging to defend.
“Defensively, their guys run to the football, and their defensive linemen are pretty good. They’re another tough region opponent and we’ll have our hands full.”
