The Osborne-Wheeler game, origianlly scheduled for Friday night, has been postponed.
Both schools posted the announcement on their social media accounts on Thursday.
The Cardinals were 1-1 coming into the game while the Wildcats were 0-3. The matchup is a Region 6AAAAAA game.
While no official reason was given by either of the schools, it appears as if it may be COVID-19 related. Osborne also canceled its freshman game against Allatoona scheduled for Thursday.
“Due to circumstances out of our control this Friday’s football game vs Osborne has been postponed,” Wheeler posted on Twitter. “More information about the reschedule date will be shared shortly. All pre-purchased tickets will be refunded by GoFan. Go Cats! #375HOLT.”
A similar statement was posted on Osborne’s football Twitter account.
“Tomorrow’s varsity football game at @WHSFootball_has been postponed to a date TBD. More informational to come. #Grit @rlosbornehs @CCSD_AD.”
If the game is to be rescheduled, it looks like it will be moved to Oct. 1, when the majority of the county will be on fall break. It is the only common date the remainder of the season where the teams are both off.
Last year, during the first fall with coronavirus concerns, Cobb County teams lost 20 games because of cancellations due to the virus. Heading into Week 4 of this season, this could mean county teams have already lost six games because of COVID-19.
