MARIETTA -- Creekview scored the game’s first 33 points and kept Osborne at bay en route to a 46-21 victory.
Creekview (3-1, 1-1) returned to Osborne (0-4, 0-2) for the second time in four days due to the original Friday night game being postponed due to lightning. The delay did not slow up the Grizzlies, as they scored touchdowns on four of their five first half possessions.
Creekview stayed balanced on offense thanks to the rushing of Tyler Stevens and a trio of quarterbacks.
Stevens finished with 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 11 carries, 10 of which came in the first half.
Brody Rhodes started the game at quarterback, with Ethan Dirrim bouncing between quarterback and receiver on a few possessions. However, it was sophomore Mason Hicks who engineered a quick drive in the final minute of the first half, connecting on three straight passes to set up Stevens for a 1-yard scoring plunge to push the Grizzlies to a 27-0 advantage at halftime.
Hicks quarterbacked the Grizzlies the second half, going 7-of-9 for 154 yards and three scoring tosses.
“Mason’s worked incredibly hard. He’s a sophomore and our JV quarterback, and he’s earned he right to come in and have some situations,” Creekview Head coach Trevor Williams said.
On their first possession, the Grizzlies took a lead they did not relinquish the remainder of the evening, when Rhodes delivered a 10-yard strike to Dirrim in the back corner of the end zone.
Early in the second quarter, Osborne created a break when it sacked Rhodes and recovered a fumble, setting the offense up on Creekview’s 35-yard line.
Trailing 13-0, Osborne quarterback Bryce Bowens connected on a 16-yard pass to Ja’Mariyon Moorer, and a facemask penalty two plays later set the Cardinals up at the 5-yard line. The next play, however, the Grizzlies stripped the ball and recovered the fumble, ending the Cardinals’ threat to draw within one possession.
Osborne broke through on the scoreboard late in third quarter when Bowens kept the ball on an option play for a 10-yard run. Bowens tacked on another 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as well.
The 21 points were the most for Osborne since scoring 34 in its 2018 season opener against Therrell. The Cardinals, however, saw their losing streak grown to 25 games.
“Some of our younger kids are growing up a little bit. They’re trying to hit a little bit more.” Osborne coach Russ Isham said. “I just feel like, if we continue to grow, we’re going to be alright.”
Creekview had 11 penalties for 120 yards, and cleaning up those mistakes will be paramount for the Grizzlies going forward as they approach their matchup with undefeated Dalton on Friday, and the rest of the region going forward.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re going to see how mature our football team is and how mentally locked in they can be” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.