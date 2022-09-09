MARIETTA -- Osborne took advantage of its early bye week.
The rested Cardinals unleashed an offensive barrage in the first half against Lakeside-DeKalb, while the defense swarmed the Vikings from start to finish, leading to a 55-0 shutout in non-region action Friday at Cardinal Field.
Osborne improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1994, while also scoring the second-most points in its 66-year history, trailing only a 69-point effort against Cross Keys in 2015.
It also marked the first time the Cardinals had scored 40 or more points in three straight games.
Osborne led 48-0 halftime, leading to a running clock in the second half. The Cardinals' offensive starters sat the entire second half, but that meant little to the reserves, who still managed to score one last touchdown, resulting in the final margin.
Dayton Wilson recovered a muffed Lakeside punt deep inside Vikings territory with less than 3 minutes to play. Then, on fourth-and-13, Joshua Tattershall connected with Marques Vincent on a short pass, but the junior wide receiver used his size and some downfield blocking to bully his way into the end zone with 3 seconds remaining, resulting in the final score.
It was that kind of night for Osborne, which totaled 481 total yards compared to 28 for Lakeside (3-1).
"This feels good. I'm really pleased with the kids," Osborne coach Luqman Salam said. "They came out of the bye really focused. They were focused all week during practice. I was really pleased with the intensity, and happy with how the kids responded (Friday).
"I can't pinpoint on what happened on any one thing. We make things competitive at practice, and the kids come out on Friday and play to that standard.
"It's been a while for Osborne to be 3-0. The kids believe in what we're doing and in working hard, and that effort is showing on the scoreboard. It's a process, and we're pleased with the process."
Osborne scored on seven of its eight first-half possessions in staking a 48-0 first half lead.
Khalif Walters finished with 13 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals. He added five catches for 164 yards, including scoring receptions of 64 and 61 yards.
Walters' second touchdown came off a fumble recovery following a bad snap as the senior running back scooped up the ball and darted 41 yards up the middle of the field, putting Osborne up 13-0 midway through the opening quarter.
Joshua Horton caught two touchdown passes of 66 and 5 yards, while Tyree Cook had three receptions for 40 yards. Edward Burr, who was 11-for-18 for 277 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, also rushed for a 4-yard score.
Vincent finished with four catches for 34 yards and the fourth-quarter score. Tattershall was 7-for-12 for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Osborne's defense also played a key role in the Cardinals' dominant first half. Ian Williams had a interception, while Aiden Williams and Dayton Wilson each picked up sacks. Taj Ndoye recorded a fourth-quarter sack.
Osborne outgained Lakeside 223-16 in the first quarter and led 415-37 in total yards at halftime.
