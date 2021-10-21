Game: Osborne (1-5, 0-5) at South Cobb (2-5, 1-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: South Cobb 48, Osborne 7
All-time series: South Cobb leads 32-12
Prediction: South Cobb 17, Osborne 7
South Cobb is looking to prove that their upset over Kennesaw Mountain two weeks ago was not a fluke, while Osborne looks to finally put the pieces together Friday at Clay Stadium.
The Eagles (2-5, 1-4) are hoping to use the tail end of the season to add confidence to their team. Osborne aims to focus their last three games to build on fundamental elements with its young players.
“We can’t have a let down,” South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. “We have got to treat this game like we are playing one of the top teams in the state. If we come in overconfident thinking this is the same Osborne team that has not been as successful in the past then we are going to be ripe for an upset. That is going to feel really uncomfortable for our kids especially on senior night. ”
The Eagles will be well rested for Friday’s matchup coming off a bye-week. Hanson has used these two weeks to focus on fixing the weaknesses of their special teams, cleaning up small errors and miscues. South Cobb’s main focus this week is work on fundamental and technical issues they have dealt with throughout the season.
Senior running back Jonathan Simions comes in with 877 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Senior quarterback Terrance Clark, who has a 52% completion rate, has passed for 356 yards and one touchdown. The Eagles will aim to add more numbers to their resume with the return of quarterback Javon Richardson.
“People often forget we have other players that can step up besides Jonathan,” Hanson said. “I am a big proponent of having a run game, but at the same time I hope with Javon coming back our offense can become more multifaceted.”
Hanson said this week’s game will be an indicator on how the Eagles handle success. It has been the first time the team has overcome the doubts and they hope this week’s game will allow them to keep its momentum going to the end of the season.
After its Week 1 win, the Cardinals have been unable to repeat its early success as they are currently on a five-game losing streak.
“We got a very young team and I think that they understand the road to being competitive and winning ball games is going to be a long road because we are so young,” Osborne coach Luqman Salam said. “ I think we are just trying to stay focused on being better tomorrow than we were today.”
Although Osborne’s offense has struggled this season, its defense has been a crucial part of keeping the team in games.
“We have played well defensively all year,” Salam said. “ We are holding teams under 15 points a game and in today’s football that is hard to do. We are going to continue to play tough-stingy defense and hopefully that can get our offense rolling.”
Salam said the main focus for his defense is stopping Simmons and Clark who are good at moving the ball down the field on critical downs.
