Game: South Cobb (0-7, 0-5) at Osborne (1-6, 0-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: South Cobb 22, Osborne 19
All-time series: South Cobb leads 31-13
Prediction: Osborne 17, South Cobb 14
South Cobb visits Osborne on Friday, and both teams have eyes for winning their first region game of the season.
Osborne coach Russ Isham said he wants his players to put the 59-0 loss to Lassiter last week behind them.
“We played a really good Lassiter team,” he said. “We just have to continue to get better.”
Isham said his team will continue to work on being consistent and continue to emphasize execution. If it can do that, Osborne may have a chance to knock off the Eagles.
However, Isham said South Cobb can be tough to stop when it gets going.
“They are a good football team who is big, strong, and fast,” he said. “They have a great coaching staff and we will have our hands full with them.”
South Cobb fell to Langston Hughes last week 45-7 in a game the team picked up after having lost one to coronavirus protocols earlier in the season. Coach Terry Jones said he was pleased his team jumped out to a fast start.
“We started off fast and came out with energy,” Jones said. “We just did not sustain that energy.”
This week, Jones said the team will be working on fundamentals and emphasizing the small things. He will be preparing for a gritty game against Osborne.
“Osborne is a scrappy team and Isham is doing a great job at getting those guys to play hard,” he said.
With the season winding down both teams are looking to get in the win column in their region.
“Our plan is the same every Friday, we want to make sure we compete and give ourselves the opportunity to have a chance at the end of each game,” Isham said.
