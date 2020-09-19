MARIETTA -- After losing 31 games in a row over a nearly four-year span, Osborne was finally able to break through Friday night with an 29-8 win against Forest Park.
It was the Cardinals' first win since Oct. 21, 2016 -- also against Forest Park.
On top of ending the long wait for Osborne, it gave third-year coach Russ Isham his first win at the helm of the program.
“I feel great, and I’m just so happy for the kids,” Isham said. “The administration has been so supportive with everything we have done. They’ve stuck by us and have so much support, and I really appreciate it.”
Osborne (0-2) finished with a total of 319 yards of offense, rushing for 239, and totaled 28 first downs.
Ben Agoruah contributed 221 of the rushing yards, including a 10-yard touchdown in the first half and a 35-yard touchdown in the second half.
“(Agoruah) is unbelievable and has a heart of gold,” Isham said. “He just fights and fights, and I can’t thank him enough for his performance.”
With about 3 minutes left in the first quarter, Osborne's defense recovered a fumble made by Forest Park (0-3) and quickly ran a trick play that resulted in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Omar Patrick to Tamarion Bickham.
Though the offense had a successful night, Osborne seemed to struggle when it came to penalties. The Cardinals had a total of eight penalties in the game, with seven made on offense.
The Osborne defense had a strong performance, allowing only a 5-yard touchdown by Forest Park running back Quentin Elliot in the second quarter, along with the subsequent 2-point conversion.
At the beginning of the second quarter, Osborne pressured Forest Park's offense into its own end zone for a safety. The defense also recovered a fumble in the first quarter and made an interception in the third quarter.
“I was very pleased with how the defense stepped up to play,” Isham said. “We got some kids back and healthy, which helped a lot. They played spectacularly.”
Osborne's players celebrated their excitement over a long-anticipated win as they took a knee for the final snap and watched the game clock run down the last few seconds. The players and coaches then ran a victory lap down the field as family and students proudly cheered in the stands.
