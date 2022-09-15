Osborne looks to continue with its early success this season as it travels to Clarkston on Friday.
Following a bye week, the Cardinals regained their momentum beating Lakeside last week 55-0, and they are now 3-0 for the first time since 1994. This week, they will be looking to go 4-0 for just the third time in the program’s 65-year history.
Osborne’s shutout last week also marked the third consecutive game where the Cardinals’ offense have scored 40 or more points, and its offense is averaging 48 points a game.
Accounting for much of Osborne’s offensive success is its offensive line — consisting of TJ Gordon (left tackle), Koyenn Touray (left guard), Marquis Pettiford (center), Alejandro Ruiz-Etheridge (right guard) and Derrick Mack (right tackle).
“It is so rewarding to see any of your players have success, but definitely your offensive line, because usually they are the guys that don’t get much recognition and don’t get their names in the paper” Osborne coach Luqman Salam said. “Seeing them have the kind of success they are having and playing the roles they play on our team, it’s extremely rewarding.”
Salam said the success his offensive line is having is a result of two things — veteran offensive line coach Brent Haygood, along with the players maturation and hard work they put in during the offseason.
Now, the Cardinals turn their focus to facing the Angoras for the first time in program history. Clarkston is coming off of its first win of the season, 32-0 over Cross Keys last week, after dropping its first two contests of the season to Berkmar (21-12) and Therrell (32-0).
The Angoras defense is allowing 17 points a game, but will be up against a high-powered Cardinals offense that is looking to continue with its high output this week.
Khalif Walters leads Osborne’s offense, averaging 133 yards rushing and 79 yards receiving a game, while Licori Humphrey is averaging 42.5 yards rushing a game.
“The main thing is the main thing,” Salam said. “We just need to focus on our personal progress and make sure we keep our goal in front of us, which is to be better tomorrow than we were today and to continue our team building and loving on each other. (We need to) put together a sound game plan to go out and play hard and play the kind of football we know how to play.”
