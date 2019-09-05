Game: Osborne (0-2) at Sequoyah (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Sequoyah 53, Osborne 0
All-time series: Sequoyah leads 3-0
Prediction: Sequoyah 42, Osborne 16
After a season-opening loss in which the Chiefs were held scoreless for the first time since 2016, Sequoyah will look to get back on track against an Osborne team riding a 23-game losing streak.
Despite the 14-0 loss to Cherokee, Sequoyah coach James Teter said he saw positives in the game film.
“I thought our defense played really well,” he said. “To hold a spread team like Cherokee to 50 plays and force them to punt six times, I thought it was a good performance from our defense.”
Sequoyah (0-1) held Cherokee to 204 yards and should feel confident heading into the matchup with Osborne (0-2). The Chiefs’ pass defense was especially impressive against Cherokee’s skilled group of receivers, as Sequoyah held Cherokee to 102 passing yards and intercepted quarterback A.J. Swann once.
Osborne will not threaten the Sequoyah secondary nearly as often as Cherokee, as the Cardinals will attempt to control the ball with their run game. Osborne has lost its first two games this year by an average score of 29-8, though Teter said he has seen improvement in the game film from last year, when the Cardinals’ average loss margin was 43-6.
“Coach (Russ Isham) is doing a really good job over there,” Teter said. “They’ve definitely improved from last year. What we have to watch for is our kids taking them for granted.”
Teter said the Sequoyah offense will take a step back this week and refocus on the basics. The Chiefs outgained Cherokee a week ago but were held back by four turnovers and costly penalties. Staying ahead of the chains is a necessity for Sequoyah’s Wing-T offense according to Teter.
“Kids and coaches were obviously disappointed after last week,” Teter said. “We put ourselves in bad situations, and for us to get in first-and-long situations, it changes our offense. I told the kids, I’m as much to blame as any of them because I don’t think I called a great game.”
Osborne was tied 8-8 into the fourth quarter against KIPP Atlanta last week before eventually falling 26-8. Isham said facing Sequoyah’s offense will be a challenge as his team works toward eventually winning its first game since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.