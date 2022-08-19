MARIETTA -- Osborne won its season-opening matchup against Woodstock on Friday, making a statement with a 46-7 rout at Cardinal Field.
Osborne coach Luqman Salam said the win was exciting, validating the positive feelings that were built up over the offseason.
“It feels really good, it’s really exciting,” Salam said. “There’s some good positive energy around our program. It’s been much-needed. It’s been a long time coming.”
In fact, it has been 54 years coming, as Friday’s win was Osborne's most lopsided victory over a team in the top two classifications since a 40-0 win over Sprayberry in 1968.
After a scoreless first quarter, Osborne (1-0) exploded with 26 points in the second quarter and never looked back.
Receiver Tyree Cook and tight end Joshua Horton were two of the standouts for the Cardinals' offense. Cook caught six passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, while Horton posted three catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. The pair created mismatches with their size and dominated Woodstock’s secondary.
Osborne quarterback Edward Burr had an impressive display as well, completing 17 of 32 pass attempts for 358 yards and five touchdowns. He threw for more yards and touchdowns in this game than he did all of last season.
The game was a resounding start for new offensive coordinator Phil Ironside, the former longtime Hillgrove and Campbell head coach. Salam, who was on Ironside's staff at Hillgrove, said he was not surprised by how well his mentor called the offense.
“He did what he does,” Salam said. “Coach is a magician of sorts, and he’s one of the special coaches in our state, as an offensive coach or a head coach. We’re just so happy he’s with us.”
The Cardinals' defense also had an exceptional outing, allowing no points. Woodstock got on the board late with a 54-yard fumble return in the dying minutes of the game, but Osborne imposed its will on the Wolverines for much of the night.
The Cardinals forced three turnovers on the night and forced five punts, at one point forcing eight straight incompletions by Woodstock quarterback Dan Comeau, who was later relieved by Tyler Hoff.
Salam said he was encouraged by the way his defense performed.
“We’ve got kids that are willing to go throw their bodies around,” Salam said. “When you’ve got 11 kids who are willing to run to the football and play hard, play together, you’ve got a chance to be successful playing defense.”
Osborne’s special teams also made an impact on the game, as junior Licori Humphrey brought a punt back 59 yards for a touchdown. The Cardinals also added a second special teams score with a fumble return on a kickoff in the third quarter.
An already bad night for Woodstock is made worse with an injury to star wide receiver/defensive back Adonis Garcia, who went down after a 70-yard kickoff return in the third quarter and did not return to the game.
After the final whistle, it was clear how much the win meant to Osborne, as the players celebrated for several minutes with the student section and the band.
Salam said while the win was gratifying, he stressed to his team afterward that it was only the first step in a long season. Osborne will continue its non-region schedule, making the trip to Chattahoochee.
“The only way we can ruin this is if we don’t come back on Monday with a humble heart, knowing that we’ve got a long way to go,” Salam said.
