Game: Forest Park (0-2) at Osborne (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Forest Park 42, Osborne 0 (Oct. 20, 2017)
All-time series: Osborne leads 5-4
Prediction: Osborne 14, Forest Park 10
After a tough loss to Woodland in the season opener last week, Osborne will be searching for a win against Forest Park in the home opener at Cardinal Field.
The Cardinals have been working through injuries and trying to focus on strengthening those who are healthy.
“We’re just trying to get healthy,” Osborne coach Russ Isham said. “We had a lot of young kids play a lot of football last Friday night, but we’re excited to be getting a few kids back from some bumps and bruises and getting better each week.”
Even after the Cardinals took a hard in their first matchup, Isham saw promise and positivity from the overall attitude from the team.
“I think kids are realizing the growth that’s going on and games like this are just part of the process,” he said. “They know that a ‘W’ is ultimate to make the growth credible and they’re just continuing to grind.”
Osborne got some good performances in the opener. Ben Agorah ran for 63 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence Isham completed 11-of-18 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown while Joshua Horton and Deontae Morgan combined for nine receptions for 174 yards and a score.
Forest Park has started the season 0-2, and it has been outscored by a combined 86-28 by Woodland-Stockbridge and Morrow, but Isham said the Panthers are growing under first-year coach Rex Robertson.
“We will definitely have our hands full and we’re just going to have to try to do the best we can to execute and play flawlessly,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.