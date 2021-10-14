Game: Lassiter (3-4, 3-2) at Osborne (1-4, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Lassiter 59, Osborne 0
All-time series: Lassiter leads 3-0
Prediction: Lassiter 17, Osborne 7
Osborne has learned to be competitive.
Now, it is learning how to win.
While the victories are not coming at the moment, the Cardinals are putting themselves in position to win. That has not been the case in the recent years when they would lose by an average of 40 points.
Its defense is largely responsible.
The Cardinals are yielding an average of only 14.7 points a game — a massive improvement from the 47.7 points in 2020. Only once in five games have the Cardinals given up more than 30 points, and that was against Sprayberry.
What is holding Osborne back at the moment is the lack of offense.
With the exception of the 27 points it scored against the Yellow Jackets, Osborne has struggled to score. The Cardinals have been shut out three times and scored just 12 points in its lone win over Woodland.
They are looking to beak through when Lassiter visits Cardinal Field on Friday.
“I think it’s always difficult to be close and not win,” Osborne coach Luqman Salam said. “But our kids understand that we are chomping at this thing. Our kids believe that will eventually get over that hump and win some of these close games.”
Right now, the defense is keeping it close, and it helps to have an experienced defensive mind as a head coach. Salam was Hillgrove’s defensive coordinator under former coach Phillip Ironside before taking the helm at Osborne.
Inside linebacker Grant Williams has a major voice in helping Osborne get stops. He has roughly 50 tackles on the season and his smarts make up for his lack of speed.
“His biggest strength is his intelligence,” Salam said. “He’s making our calls and has taken a real leadership position on our defense.
Elhadj Falls splits between nose tackle and defensive end and leads the team with roughly five sacks.
Also, safeties Tipaurius Williams and Javori have been instrumental in stopping the run, Salam said.
