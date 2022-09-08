Game: Lakeside (3-0) at Osborne (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Lakeside 26, Osborne 20 (Aug. 28, 2015)
All-time series: Tied 1-1
Prediction: Osborne 42, Lakeside 28
Fresh off an early bye following its 42-13 victory against Chattahoochee last month, Osborne returns to the field tonight to take on Lakeside in non-region action at Cardinal Stadium.
The Cardinals, who are 2-0 for the first time since 2001 entering their matchup against the Vikings, are hoping to pick up their third consecutive win to start the season, which would be a first for Osborne since 1994.
That same year was also the last time the Cardinals posted a winning record. Osborne coach Luqman Salam said he knows this won’t be an easy test for his players, but he is confident his group will live in the moment and face the challenge head-on instead of trying to live up to the pressure of the past.
“I don’t think there’s any pressure or living in the past for our guys,” he said. “That team accomplished what it was able to accomplish. Our focus is on our process and the task at hand right now. The goal is to use our experience to be better tomorrow than we are today. That’s our focus. If we do that and not worry about everything else or what happened before, then we’ll be alright.”
With an offense averaging 44.0 points per game and a defense holding opponents to 10.00 points per game, time will tell whether the bye came at an opportune or inopportune time. The Cardinals had momentum and the team will see if that continues.
“(The bye) potentially could have come at a bad time for us, but we think it was good for us. We’ll just have to wait and see,” Salam said. “It gave us an extra week to prepare and rest and to take care of some early season bumps and bruises. I feel good about the bye week. I believe in the progress and work we put in and I know our guys will be ready Friday.”
It all starts up front offensively for Osborne with linemen Derrick Mack, Alejandro Ruiz-Ethridge, Marquis Pettiford, Koyenn Touray and TJ Gordon setting the tone.
“Our offensive line was a young group last year,” Salam said. “They’re a seasoned group this year and much improved. They may be the most improved unit on the team.”
Khalif Walters has benefitted, as he is one of the county’s leading rushers, and Edward Burr is off to a good start at quarterback.
Lakeside is undefeated, averaging 24.7 points per game while limiting opponents to 10.7 per game. The Vikings have already equaled their win total from a season ago.
“They’re an athletic team that has weapons,” Salam said of Lakeside. “They play hard. They have a good running back, a quarterback with a strong arm and a defense that plays well. They’re a good matchup for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.