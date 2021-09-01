After winning its season opener for the first time since 2013, Osborne is ready to get back to work.
The Cardinals had their first shutout since 2015 with their 12-0 win over Woodland last week, and while the team is excited after the early success, coach Luqman Salam said he does not think it will stop there.
“We want to continue to just get better one day at a time,” Salam said. “We’ll be better tomorrow than we were today, and (we want to) focus on our own personal progress. That’s really our goal.”
Now, Osborne is preparing to face Forest Park on Thursday at Tara Stadium in Jonesboro, as it looks to go 2-0 for the first time since 2001.
The Cardinals beat the Panthers last year 29-8 and have won three of the last four meetings dating back to 2015.
“(They are) very athletic, they’ve definitely got some speed on both sides of the ball,” Salam said. “They play hard, and they will be a good challenge for us.”
Salam said that while the team is excited about starting the season off with a win, they have areas they need to improve upon.
“We need to be much more efficient on offense (and) eliminate penalties,” Salam said. “We don’t want to get behind the sticks. We want to move the ball, be efficient, minimize our mistakes on both sides of the ball and be sharp on special teams.”
In his season debut against Woodland, Osborne's Khalif Walter rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Edward Burr threw for 96 yards and a touchdown, and Wayne Dillon had 43 yards on five receptions with a score.
The defensive duo Aiden Williams and Elhadj Fall combined for 19 total tackles, while Fall also had two sacks.
