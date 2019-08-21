Right now, all Osborne is focused on is winning a game.
Not since Oct. 21, 2016 have the Cardinals emerged victorious, beating Forest Park 14-8. Since then, they have lost their last 20 games.
After losing by four points to Therrell last year, Osborne has a shot at ending its lengthy losing skid when it rematches with the Panthers on Thursday at Lakewood Stadium.
Coach Russ Isham did not have a scouting report on Therrell, saying he will lean greatly on last year’s film. One promising factor for Osborne, according to Isham, is that the Cardinals competed well a week ago during a 26-18 scrimmage loss to Redan.
“We have to get them past that threshold,” Isham said. “I believe, the coaches believe. The (players) say they believe, but they have to taste it before they can believe. We have to get that win. The kids have to taste a little bit of their hard work.”
Osborne has had a rough history since it last had a winning season in 1994. Since then, the program has gone through 12 coaching changes.
The Cardinals have also struggled with smaller rosters, sometimes dropping below 30, but they will have 60 players on the sideline going into Thursday's opener.
While Osborne was competitive in its first two games last season in Isham’s debut year, the Cardinals could not match well against their Region 6AAAAAA counterparts.
Isham said he has been building this year's team from the inside out. The offensive skill positions were still up for grabs, but the offensive and defensive lines have made strides behind the likes of Cole Lane, Zyler Johnson, Jalen Bowling, Joe Soto, Daneil Alvarado and and Lucas Alcazar.
“The offensive line and defensive line are something we hope can get us to the promised land,” Isham said. “This is what I’ve been trying to build. This is a tough, tough process, but we feel like there is some light there, and we have a shot.”
