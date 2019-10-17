Game: Harrison (7-0) at Osborne (0-7), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Harrison 56, Osborne 0
All-time series: Harrison leads 15-2
Prediction: Harrison 42, Osborne 14
When Harrison and Osborne match up on Friday, the game will feature two teams on opposite ends of the Region 6AAAAAA standings.
Osborne has struggled this season and is still searching for its first win, not just this year, but since the 2016 season. Harrison has yet to lose this season, although last week, it experienced its toughest test so far.
After coming away with comfortable victories in its first six games of the season, Harrison finally played a game that went down to the wire last Friday against Allatoona. The Hoyas escaped with their perfect record still intact, but had to come back from a 10-point halftime deficit to do it.
“We expected it to be a close game because both teams have outstanding defenses,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “We didn’t play our best defensively in the first half and we didn’t play our best offensively in the first half. In the second half we played lights out on defense. (Offensively) They set us up with some good field position and we were able to capitalize on that.”
Now, Harrison will take on a struggling opponent in Osborne with a chance to further cement its place atop the region.
Osborne is coming off a 44-7 loss to Sprayberry. The Cardinals allowed 215 rushing yards to the Yellow Jackets, including 135 on just nine carries for Cobb County’s leading rusher Damarion Owens.
They had only 127 yards of total offense.
Now they have to stop Harrison’s leading rusher David Roberts, who sits near the top of the county in rushing, while figuring out how to solve Harrison’s formidable defense, which features three of the top 10 tacklers in the county.
Marcus Bleazard leads Cobb with 84 combined tackles. His fellow linebackers Caleb Williamson and Ryan Smith rank fifth with 69 and seventh with 65 respectively.
For Osborne, it’s all about getting better every day. Isham and his staff thought they were seeing that progress before the game against Sprayberry, but now they have to hope it appears against one of the best teams in the state.
“What a great football team,” Osborne coach Russ Isham said. “They have all the right parts. They’re very well coached. They’re coming off a big win and they’ve got huge community support. We definitely have our hands full.”
