Game: Creekview (2-1, 0-1) at Osborne (0-3, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Creekview 46, Osborne 7
All-time series: Creekview leads 3-0
Prediction: Creekview 49, Osborne 6
After seeing its 16-game regular season winning streak snapped last week, Creekview (2-1, 0-1) will travel to Osborne (0-3, 0-1) this week, a team searching for its first win in more than two full seasons.
Last week’s top-10 matchup with Allatoona did not go Creekview’s way as the Grizzlies fell 37-7. The Buccaneers jumped all over the Grizzlies, taking a 27-0 lead into halftime.
Creekview coach Trevor Williams said he felt his team settled itself in the second half.
“We made a ton of mistakes early and it kind of snowballed on us,” Williams said. “Once we calmed down a little bit, I thought we did some good things.”
Creekview finished with 290 yards of total offense compared to 388 for Allatoona. The Grizzlies struggled to contain the the Buccaneers’ rushing game, which outrushed the Grizzlies 235-98.
Williams said his players focused on simple defensive techniques in practice this week as the first-year coach continues to implement his system.
“We’ve got to get better with our defensive reads and keys,” Williams said. “When you play a team like Allatoona who runs the football as well as they do, the techniques and discipline side of things come even more into play.”
Despite the performance against Allatoona, the Creekview defense still boasts playmakers. Sophomore Cale Williams leads the team with 17 tackles, while freshman Isaac Hurbert and senior Nick Weeks are tied for the county lead with 4.5 sacks each.
Creekview quarterback Brody Rhodes has also been one of the more productive players in the county through the first two weeks of the season. Rhodes leads the county in rushing yards (247) and is third in passing yards with 538 to go along with six passing touchdowns.
Four of those passing touchdowns went to Ethan Dirrim, who is second in the county in receiving yards (248) and leads all players with 32 points scored.
The void left by 2,000-yard-rusher Cade Radam, who is now at Kennesaw State, was bound to leave the Creekview offense looking a bit different, but Williams said he has been pleased overall with the development of the offense.
“Brody really took the reins of the offense in the offseason and really dug into the playbook,” Williams said. “He’s got to continue to develop and cut down on turnovers, but, obviously, we have playmakers on the outside.”
Osborne lost to Sequoyah last week 48-0 and will likely struggle to match up with Creekview’s athletes on both sides of the ball.
The Cardinals continue the process of trying to build their program, and coach Russ Isham said the program’s new facilities are going a long way toward making football fun for his players.
“We’re still trying to grow our numbers,” Isham said. “We generally have 10 seniors, and we play teams with 30 seniors, so it’s just a challenge. You have losing traditions and winning traditions, but I believe we can turn this around. Creekview is a solid program, a playoff contender, and our kids will be excited to play them here at home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.