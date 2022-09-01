Following the Cardinals' 42-13 victory over Chattahoochee last week, the congratulations were plentiful, and so was the recognition as they were selected as Georgia High School Football Daily's team of the week for the entire state.
The award was presented to the team during a celebration Wednesday.
"I think, sometimes, you can shy away from praise," Osborne coach Luqman Salam said, "but, sometimes, a little sugar makes things sweet."
Osborne, which is 2-0 for the first time since 2001, has been led by quarterback Edward Burr, who has thrown for 542 yards and seven touchdowns, wide receiver Tyree Cook, who has 17 receptions for 210 yards and four touchdowns, and the county's leading rusher, Khalif Walters.
Walters, a senior running back, has run for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Against Chattahoochee, he ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns.
Equally as good as some of the offensive performances is the play of the Osborne defense, which has allowed only 20 points in two games.
The Cardinals have a bye this week before they prepare to host Lakeside-DeKalb (2-0) on Sept. 9. A victory would move Osborne to 3-0 for the first time since 1994, which is the last time in which it had a winning record.
Salam said he and his assistants will be using the extra time to teach football.
"We're going to heal up a little bit," he said. "We need to fix things we weren't doing well, but we'll have time for more installation. It's teach time and rest time."
