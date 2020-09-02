Osborne has not been a football program accustomed to having the best of facilities or flashiest program.
Now, the school boasts the newest facility in Cobb County, featuring top-notch amenities, and a home the Cardinals are proud to represent on the football field.
This year’s crop of seniors are excited to reap the benefits of their new school and see progress in Osborne’s status within the county.
“I think it will cause more kids to come here, rather than places like McEachern,” senior lineman Zyler Johnson said. “They can now say Osborne has a nice school, too. They have a nice program and tell their moms and dads that they want to come here.”
In years prior, Osborne struggled with a lack of numbers, forcing many of the athletes to play on both sides of the ball. Johnson and his teammates think players in the county will now legitimately consider becoming Cardinals.
The numbers are now trending in the right direction. Osborne will open the season Sept. 11 at Woodland-Cartersville with about 60 players on the roster.
Osborne was among the oldest schools in Cobb before the construction and overhaul took place. The Cardinals spent their school days in cramped buildings and trailers while dressing out for football in a basement locker room.
Osborne went winless in 2019, but players have found a renewed sense of motivation and pride with their new school.
The seniors believe the combination of third-year coach Russ Isham and the new-look school will change the program’s direction for the better.
“The mentality straight up (changed),” senior running back Benjamine Agoruah said. “I remember three, four years ago, we were bad -- like getting blown out in every game -- but now (Isham) has changed the mentality of this team.”
Agoruah also attributed the new facilities and equipment to boosting his and his teammates' pride for playing at Osborne.
“I feel that we look more like a program now,” Agoruah said. “Before, we had these beat-up jerseys, and then coach Isham came and got us speed flexes and new jerseys. That really boosted our confidence.”
The seniors know the 2020 season is a golden opportunity to set a stronger standard at the new Osborne. Senior linebacker Exavius Williams said he knows he and his teammates must represent their program well and show progress has been made.
Williams already sees interest peaking in the younger Cardinal athletes.
“Now that they see we are getting a new building, new uniforms, they see it is getting better and we are doing the right thing,” Williams said. “It makes them want to follow in our footsteps. That is how we want to run the program.”
Johnson said he is excited to start the season and feels there is optimism surrounding a program that has struggled to compete in recent years. The seniors know they have a lot to play for and are grateful for the opportunity to do so.
“We will look way better on Friday nights,” Johnson said. “Walking out of a nice fieldhouse, looking at the lights and everybody that is out there chanting your name, it will be a great motivation to play hard and get some wins.”
