CANTON -- Osborne’s late rally came up short as Cherokee outlasted the Cardinals for a 29-25 win Friday night at Tommy Faker Field.
Cherokee (2-5, 1-1 Region 5AAAAAAA) controlled the game until late in the fourth quarter.
“I’m just overall proud of the effort of our kids," Cherokee coach Josh Shaw said. "It’s tough in the region we’re in, and we’ve had some adversity. I’m proud to be 1-1 in the region right now."
Trailing 29-7 with 2 minutes left, Osborne (5-2, 0-2) blocked the Warriors' punt attempt. Aidan Williams fell on the bouncing ball in the end zone to pull Osborne within 29-13.
After Cherokee recovered the following onside kick, Osborne’s forced a fumble from Zi Johnson, and Ian Williams returned it 34 yards to pull the Cardinals to 29-19 with 41 seconds remaining.
Osborne’s furious rally continued as they recovered the ensuing onside kick. Two plays later, Edward Burr found Joshua Horton for a 34-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds to go.
It was the the second touchdown connection of the night between Burr and Horton.
Cherokee, though, recovered the final onside attempt and knelt out the clock.
“Our kids are fighters. They’ve come a long way,” Osborne coach Luqman Salam said. “We’re not quite where we want to be, but our kids are scrapping.”
Special teams mistakes proved costly for Osborne.
Trailing 7-0, the Cardinals' first drive stalled out and the punt was partially blocked, giving Cherokee the ball at Osborne’s 22 yard line. The Warriors capitalized three plays later when Johnson ran it in from 16 yards out.
Johnson finished with 74 yards rushing to lead the Warriors.
“That opened things up for us offensively, just being able to have some success running the ball,” Shaw said.
Late in the second quarter, Osborne's punting issues continued when a snap sailed over the punter’s head, giving Cherokee the ball at the Cardinals’ 19 yard line.
The Warriors turned that into a 21-7 halftime advantage as Daniel Young punched it in on a 1 yard dive as time expired.
Osborne’s punting woes continued as its first second-half attempt was blocked by Javon Hobson for a safety.
Cherokee continued to put its foot down with a 12-play scoring drive that was capped off by a 31-yard touchdown toss from Tanner Savasir to Pops Jameson to push its advantage to 29-7.
Savasir finished with 15-of-23 for 156 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.