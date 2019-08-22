ATLANTA -- Khamar Carlisle threw for three touchdown passes as Therrell won the season opener over Osborne for the second year in a row, winning 32-7 Thursday night at Lakewood Stadium.
The loss was the 21st consecutive loss for the Cardinals (0-1) dating back to 2016, when they defeated Forest Park 14-8.
The Panthers (1-0) wasted no time in making their first statement of the 2019 season. On their first play of the season, Thomas Wright caught a screen pass from Carlisle and took it 48 yards down the sideline for a touchdown to take an early 6-0 lead.
Carlisle connected yet again with Wright for a touchdown, this time on a 34-yard deep pass to put Therrell ahead 13-0 early in the second quarter.
Right before halftime, when it seemed like the Osborne would stay within striking distance heading into halftime, Jamontae Jean electrified the Panthers' crowd with a 42-yard punt return for a touchdown. He slipped at the near sideline but regained his footing, then proceeded to run in the opposite direction towards the sideline before cutting inside and took it to house, giving Therrell a commanding 20-0 halftime lead.
“I just didn’t have the kids ready to play. They deserve better than that,” Osborne coach Russ Isham said.
Early in the third quarter, the Panthers ended any hope of an Cardinals comeback as Carlisle threw his third touchdown pass of the evening, this time to Kevin Williams on a 43-yard pass to put Therrell ahead 26-0.
Kameron Slade closed out the scoring with a backbreaking 24-yard quarterback draw on fourth-and-long late in the fourth quarter.
Osborne’s defense did everything it could to keep the Cardinals in the game. Despite failing to field the kickoff following Therrell’s first touchdown, it forced a turnover on downs at the 14-yard line.
The defense also recovered a fumble on the opening drive of the third quarter, even a roughing-the-passer penalty negated an interception deep in Panthers territory. They also forced two three-and-outs in the second half.
However, the offense just could not move the chains consistently enough throughout the game, as Osborne could only muster 106 total yards. The Cardinals did manage to avoid the shutout with an impressive 13-play, 58-yard drive that ended with Exavious Williams' 6-yard run, which cut the lead to 26-7 late in the third quarter.
That touchdown the first points for Cardinals in four games dating back to last season against Sprayberry.
Even with the losing streak, there is no quit in Osborne.
“We fought 'til the end and continued to try and grow,” Isham said. “We’re just going to have to keep working harder. Show up to work tomorrow and see what happens.”
