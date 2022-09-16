DECATUR -- The Osborne marching band had yet to reached their seats before the game’s first touchdown.
They did not have to stay long as the Cardinals closed out Clarkston for a 62-16 win before a scattered crowd Friday night at Avondale Stadium.
Not only did Osborne (4-0) continue its best start since 1994, but it improved its scoring total to 205 points through just four games -- the second-highest total for a season in the program's 66-year history.
Barring a significant turn in the Cardinals' momentum, they are well on pace to break the all-time mark of 301 points -- set across 11 games in 1994 -- by season's end.
“I’m pleased,” Osborne coach Luqman Salam said. “We came out and stuck with what we’ve been working on.”
Osborne worked the ball to tailback Khalif Walters early and often, to great success. Of his first five touches, three went for touchdowns, including a 70-yard run and a 51-yard sprint to put Osborne up 21-0 with 4:55 left in the opening frame.
The Cardinals' defense made short work of Clarkston’s offensive attempts in the first quarter, forcing three punts and recovering a fumbled snap that led to Walters’ fourth and final score.
“Our mindset was just to stay focused,” Osborne defensive end Davonte Smith. “Stay humble and work on what we need to work on.”
Quarterback Eddie Burr, who finished with three touchdown passes, hit a wide open Charles Pierce for a 27-yard score. After the ensuing kickoff, Cardinal defenders met in the backfield, causing a fumble that was recovered by Aidan Williams and ran into the end zone for a 42-0 score after one quarter of play.
“It’s a great feeling when you score like that,” Smith said. “As a defense, we all made that happen, and we’re all happy when we excel like that.”
Clarkston (1-3) found some success in the final quarter, with Na’Shaun Porter rushing for 60 yards and a 7-yard score. In the closing moments of the game, Quaricus Hurley threw consecutive short passes to Arnohd Wood for a touchdown and 2-point conversion to end the game.
“We finished strong, but we came out slow,” Clarkston coach Chris Jest said. “I feel our guys can play with teams like Osborne. It’s just learning to play with them for four quarters.”
