MARIETTA -- Osborne withstood a 90-minute weather delay to beat Woodland 12-0 on Friday in its season opener at Cardinal Field.
Not only was it the Cardinals' first shutout since 2015, it gave Luqman Salam a win in his head-coaching debut.
As the clock hit 3:23 in the opening quarter, officials and administrators informed fans that the game would be halted due to lightning in the area. After being asked to evacuate to their cars or the school building, fans were allowed back into the stadium at 9:02 p.m., and the game resumed at 9:18 p.m.
Osborne (1-0) was sitting on a fourth-down play in the first quarter when the game resumed. A 25-yard touchdown pass from Edward Burr to Khalif Walters quickly put the game into motion, giving the Cardinals a 6-0 upper hand.
“We just talked in the locker room about finishing. You got something good going and finish it,” said Salam, who was a longtime Hillgrove assistant before taking the Osborne post. “That was what we wanted to do. We wanted to come out and finish what we started, pick up the pieces and go, and I feel like we got that. We got the win, and that’s all we care about.”
Burr connected with Walters again for a 17-yard touchdown in the second half to cap the victory over Woodland (1-1).
“I was nervous,” Burr confessed when asked about his first start. “I made some mistakes that won’t fly with any of the bigger teams.”
Burr and Walters, who have known one another since elementary school, said the solution to playing with a new coach is "just communication." They also said "we all have a chip on our shoulder" following the death of assistant coach Teco Browning, who lost his life in a motorcycle accident in January.
Salam reflected proudly on his first victory at Osborne. The Cardinals will face Forest Park on Thursday, looking for a multiple-win season for the first time since 2015, and their first 2-0 start since 2001.
“People say a lot of things about Osborne, but they misunderstand this community,” Salam said. “This is a good community, a great community, and these kids want to be good, and they want to do the right thing, and that shows.”
