KENNESAW -- One full week into fall practice and the Kennesaw State football team is showing signs of improvement.
"We're a work in progress," Owls coach Brian Bohannon said. "A lot of guys are getting better."
With three weeks before No. 10 Kennesaw State begins its trek for a third straight Big South Conference championship by opening against Point at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, the team is healing and beginning to see some important position groups start to take shape.
Two of the main areas of concern entering camp were the offensive line and wide receiver.
Up front, Bohannon singled out 6-foot-1, 240-pound Jake Lassiter, a transfer from Coffeyville Community College, and 6-1, 274-pound William Nana Fabu as players who had stepped up their play on the line, which will likely remain in flux into the early weeks of the season.
"Right now, we're rotating a lot of guys at tackle and guard," Bohannon said.
That includes two other junior college transfers in Alexzander Feliz and Jeremiah Paulo, who were brought in to the program with the idea of bringing some experience to the program as a bridge to the current crop of 12 freshman or sophomore linemen.
At receiver, the Owls returned only two players who caught a pass in 2018 -- K.J. Hancock and Ryan Pontrelli, who each caught one. With Daniel David taking over at quarterback, there may be a little more emphasis on the passing game than in years past, and Bohannon said Hancock, along with former Hillgrove High School standout Jalen Jackson, had made good strides.
"They have done some good things, and they need to keep working," Bohannon said.
One other area that may be of concern is at running back. With players like Shaquil Terry and Isaac Foster coming back, there should be plenty of production, but the key is staying healthy -- something the group was not able to do early in camp.
Bronson Rechsteiner returned to practice for the first time Friday after being out for approximately two weeks. Terry had also missed time.
"We had the hamstring bug jump up and bite us," Bohannon said.
Terry and Foster combined for 817 yards last season, which was 17% of the Owls 4,588 yards rushing.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Freshman wide receiver Will Haigler was the center of attention at the end of practice Friday.
The 6-1, 206-pounder from Tallahassee, Florida, celebrated his 19th birthday with the team as they sang a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday."
Haigler had 50 catches for 791 yards and six touchdowns as a senior at Florida State University High School last season.
